LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Logan Police Department is warning residents about increased panhandling around the Cache Valley. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, police wrote, “Please do not support panhandling. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.”

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO