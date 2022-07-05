Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine...
Boothbay Region Land Trust will be holding a free and fun community family event on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Point Farm, Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Activities will include a bouncy house, alpacas (from 10 to noon), sun print activity table, lawn games, Maine Stone Workers Guild demonstration, scavenger hunt, a raffle and more.
Karl James Marean, 76, of Hooper Street, Wiscasset died May 25, 2022, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 11, 1945, a son of Parker Endicott and Elizabeth Mary (James) Marean Jr. He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and...
Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay recently announced that it will again open its doors for two popular, free events this summer! Its series of Café Sci talks will be at the laboratory at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2, and its open house will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
Anyone who longs for the peace and joy gazing at water can bring will appreciate Robert Mitchell’s “Around Boothbay Harbor 2023” calendar. Nearly every page offers a water view, from roiling waves to a quiet pond; and each is interesting and beautiful enough to be savored for a full month. What’s most striking is how Mitchell perfectly captures the sense of each season.
Help us celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs. On Thursday, July 14, from 6 to...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Sylvan Gallery will be presenting a special exhibit of the recent landscape paintings of Paul Batch opened June 26. The exhibition continues through July 24. In conjunction, the gallery will also be displaying work from its regular roster of contemporary fine artists. In his newest body of oil paintings, Batch...
It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
Beginning July of 2022 Edgecomb Community Church, UCC will be holding two Celtic Prayer Services each month on the second and fourth Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The first and third (and fifth) Sundays will be a traditional worship service at 9:30 a.m. The first Sunday is always a Communion Service.
Woolwich selectmen have signed a new contract with the city of Bath for backup ambulance services. The agreement means Bath Fire & Rescue will provide ambulance service on an on-call basis at a rate of $450 per call. When a Bath ambulance is dispatched to Woolwich and no services are rendered, the rate charged will be $225. Woolwich has its own, 24/7 ambulance service and isn’t paid for responding to mutual aid emergency calls to Bath.
In addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor workshop being offered by Judy Wagner. Carol was an English teacher in the winter months; but Boothbay Harbor became her second home every summer after that. Carol was also a gifted art teacher who offered her own summer workshops that were lively sessions with great painting tips and stories gathered from her travels. Her blog, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World” is still on line.
This July, MITA will be hosting THREE waterfront parties, all in different regions of the Maine coast. Come enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live music, and revelry all in support of MITA!. Single Ticket- $35. Two Tickets- $65. Stewardship Supporter Tickets. (two tickets plus a MITA tumbler!): $150. Super...
Can you believe it? A Windjammer Days Festival so beautiful that no events were rained out! What a glorious week it was for the 60th with sunshine, tolerable humidity, events galore and throngs of people to enjoy it all. Congratulations to the Windjammer Days Committee, and their volunteers, for a great schedule of events.
Home and Garden tour tickets still available. On Friday, July 15, join us for the ever popular Boothbay Region Garden Club Home and Garden tour. Discover a charming 19th century home with beautiful period garden and other outstanding coastal properties. Pick up your $30 tour ticket at the Boothbay Harbor...
Shawn McBreairty, director of Special Projects with Maine First Project, addressed a concerned group of parents, grandparents, and citizens at the Lincoln County Republican meeting in Boothbay on Wednesday, June 21. He spoke about the priorities of the state of Maine’s K-12 education system. Shawn is the father of twin daughters who graduated from high school this year. He is also an outspoken critic of the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a tool for correcting the wrongs of the past. He believes that the transition to a fair and accepting society can be made without blaming and shaming people. He believes that the inequalities of the past can be recognized and changed without labeling our country’s founders and people “not of color” as racist.
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for June 16-30: June 16, Todd Kelley, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Reserve Officer James Read. June 16, Cody Knox, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Read. June 16, Nicole Hinckley, 28, of Windsor was summonsed for...
Boothbay resident Lt. Brendan Kane is the 2021 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department “Deputy of the Year.” Sheriff Todd Brackett made the announcement July 5 at the Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting. Brackett remarked such presentations are typically made during an end of year banquet. “It was a tough year due to COVID,” he said.
Tell us if you are experiencing otherwise, but as I’ve noted at least once since the state’s downtown project, the bottlenecks are looking nothing like they were. Even if I’m moving about at commuter times, or Fourth of July weekend, I have been in none this summer, just the expected slight backup at the traffic lights.
