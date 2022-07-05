Edward Lee Taylor

Barry L. Baxter, Jr., age 55, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Barry was born on August 15,1966 in Madisonville, KY to Barry L. Baxter, Sr. and the late Emma Joyce Baxter. Barry was an intelligent, caring, and kind individual, and a friend to all. He was always pleasant to be around. He served for over 34 years in multiple branches of the Military including the Air force, Army, and Tennessee National Guard. Barry loved to play the drums, as well as fly his drone. He was an amazing chef for the family and enjoyed brewing his own beers. He was there to help you with anything you needed, and if he didn’t know how, he would find out and come back to help. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

