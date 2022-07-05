Strange lights seen in night sky over Phoenix on July 4
A 12 News photographer captured video of...www.12news.com
A 12 News photographer captured video of...www.12news.com
Our minds have been invaded a long time ago and conquered... Except for a select few.... They're here they've been here for a long time... There's more than ample evidence of this now... not Saying this was necessarily a UFO...
Its aliens every few years,they tell us there comeing.Why would it be a drone?What are they watching?Over an unpopulated area?
Comments / 26