Have you banked on the promise that deer-resistant plants will protect your garden, only to find chewed stems in the middle of your rose bushes at dawn? Or have you lost beautiful budding berries to deer chomps despite snuggling them next to what was supposed to be deer-resistant lavender or mint plants? Deer have a rapacious appetite to nibble the first fruits of your favorite plants and then irreverently stomp down any surrounding bits they manage to leave behind. Add to that, your garden starts sprouting just about the time their fawns, typically born April through June according to Native Animal Rescue, are also getting hungrier by the minute.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO