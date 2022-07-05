ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating an attack on a trooper while he was in his squad vehicle in Chicago early Sunday morning, July 3. According to ISP, the trooper drove up to the intersection of Division and Elston at approximately 2 a.m. when he found several vehicles...

www.kfvs12.com

Virginia Rowan
2d ago

That officer would have had every single right to pull his gun and empty it on anybody near his car. I thank God he wasn't horribly hurt

Pat McCarthy
3d ago

We live in a lawless city thanks to the liberal politicians that have been elected. A States Attorney who refuses to prosecute criminals, a Mayor who has disarmed law enforcement. Chicago has officially become Thunderdome.

John Acsp
2d ago

why investigate? Kim fox will just let them go or chief Justice tim Evans will find them not guilty. vote out fox and Evans or stop whining about crime in Chicago and cook county

Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
