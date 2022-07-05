ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: The Heat Is Set To Return This Week

By Meteorologist Patrick Wright
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nice 3-day weekend that graced us with a break from the heat, we are actually starting off fairly warm this morning. Many places in the valley struggled to dip below the 70 degree mark for most of the morning. The clouds that moved in, tucked us in nicely, trapping...

Power restored to Red Bluff PG&E customers following Tuesday outage

RED BLUFF, Calif. 9:45 A.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to all the customers who were affected by two power outages in the Red Bluff area on Tuesday. According to the PG&E outage map, there were 3,277 customers without power due to two separate outages. The largest outage cut...
RED BLUFF, CA
Firefighters fighting 5-acre fire near Bend in Tehama County

TEHAMA, CO., Calif. - Tehama County Fire and CAL FIRE firefighters are working to put out a fire near the community of Bend Thursday night, according to Lake California Fire Company Two. The fire is five acres in size, and currently does not pose a danger to the Bend community...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RFD: Kids playing with fire start vegetation fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. -Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire near a home Thursday night. Investigators said it was caused by kids playing with fire. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Lawrence Road in Redding. The fire damaged a fence and burned about a quarter-acre. investigators say two...
REDDING, CA
CAL FIRE determines cause of Keswick Fire in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:44 P.M. UPDATE - The cause of the Keswick Fire in Shasta County was determined to be target shooting at a steel target, CAL FIRE Shasta Unit says. The forward progress of the fire west of Redding was stopped shortly after noon on Thursday. The fire was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
West Nile virus detected in Shasta County for first time in 2022

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The first sign of West Nile virus activity in Shasta County was detected in the Redding area, according to the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District (SMVCD). The first positive test came from an adult mosquito sample that is routinely collected and submitted for testing. “We’ve...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Body recovered from Sacramento River in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A body was located in the Sacramento River near the Cypress Street Bridge in Redding, police said. On Thursday, police arrived at the scene and located the body off the east shore. The body was recovered and the identification of the person is unknown at this time.
REDDING, CA
Redding Rancheria wants Redding to void a land sale near its casino expansion site

REDDING, Calif.- Redding Rancheria is asking the City of Redding to void a land sale near their casino expansion site west of I-5 and south of Bechelli Lane. This problem stems from a 2020 lawsuit filed by the Win-River Resort, claiming the City of Redding and Shasta Land Holdings LLC. Illegally sold land on the road leading up to the proposed expansion site.
REDDING, CA
The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
Red Bluff City Council declares Stage II Moderate Water Shortage

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff City Council voted to declare a Stage II Moderate Water Shortage, effective Aug. 5. Stage II aims to reduce up to 20% of water by adding some conservation measures on top of Stage I. The following measures should be followed:. Landscape watering between the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Teenager cited for setting off fireworks that started brush fire near Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - A teenager was cited for setting off fireworks in Shasta County that started a vegetation fire Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac said the case has been turned over to the Shasta County Probation Juvenile Division. The fire started around 12:20...
ANDERSON, CA
There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CHP: Pickup 'almost cut in half' in DUI crash near Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A driver was arrested for DUI late Wednesday after crashing into a building just outside Redding. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Airport Road and Skyway Street just south of Redding. The CHP said a Nissan pickup was headed north on Airport Road, when it...
REDDING, CA
Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Redding House Fire Kills Two People

A house fire in Redding recently claimed the lives of two people. Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department answered a call for a single-family home on fire on Leland Avenue between State and Fell streets around 5:30 in the morning. Upon arrival, they were told by a local newspaper’s photographer that the house was well-involved.
Teenager arrested for DUI after crash into crowd at Lake Redding Park

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding teenager was arrested for driving a car into a crowd of people at a park early Thursday morning. She was later pulled over and arrested in Anderson. Hallie Williams, 19 of Redding, was arrested for driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon.
REDDING, CA

