Karsch and Anderson champ and chump of the weekend 7/5/22

Champ: Riley Greene for his dramatic walk-off home run over the weekend. “This is an awesome feeling,” said Greene, who scored three of Detroit's four runs. “I need to give a shoutout to (Reyes) for hitting his homer to give me that chance, I wasn't sure it was going to get out, but when I saw it — the adrenalin rush went right through me.”

Chump: Al Avila. Avila was once again voted by you as the chump of the weekend after Tigers' owner Chris Ilitch gave his vote of confidence in Avila. Amid the pain of rebuilding, Ilitch admitted "there’s always temptations for shortcuts or to do something that perhaps would be rash, but it generally doesn't work."