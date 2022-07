MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies since December have raised $8,000 for various non-profits in the parish just by growing out their beards. While the deputies have enjoyed getting to wear their whiskers while on the job, their ultimate goal is to give back to the community. Each deputy donates $20 a month to avoid a clean shaven face then Sheriff Jayson Richardson picks out a local charity to give the money to.

