Sully gets a tail wagging promotion

Call him Chief. Sully H.W. Bush was promoted to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on July 1.

Sully, 5, is now a Walter Reed Facility Dog who previously served as former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog for six months until Bush’s death on Nov. 30, 2018.

Following Bush’s death, Sully was famously photographed keeping vigil at the side of Bush’s casket. At Walter Reed, the Labrador Retriever provides therapy for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

According to a Navy release, facility dogs can be promoted based on time in rate, and merit.

“These promotions are always a special occurrence as the Facility Dogs are a welcomed boost of morale to not only our patients, but to our Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airman, and Staff,” the release reads.

HM2 Luke was also promoted to his new rank by Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command.

