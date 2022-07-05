ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Can You Take Prenatal Vitamins On An Empty Stomach?

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFXkE_0gVFE6Vk00
Prostock Studio/Shutterstock

If you're pregnant or trying to get pregnant, you've no doubt heard about the power of prenatal vitamins. These multivitamins are critical for ensuring you (and your baby) get all the necessary nutrients, but instructions on when and how to take them may be just plain confusing.

Women of reproductive age who plan to become pregnant may even want to begin taking a prenatal vitamin before they conceive, according to the Mayo Clinic. This is because in the first month of pregnancy — often before you know you're pregnant — the baby's neural tube develops, which goes on to become the brain and spinal cord. Just like a regular multivitamin, a prenatal vitamin gives you the essential minerals and vitamins that you might not be getting from a balanced diet, in addition to the nutrients that a developing baby needs.

Particularly, you need more folic acid than usual, which helps prevent defects of the neural tube. It's also recommended to look for a prenatal vitamin that has more iron, which helps your body produce the blood that supplies the placenta with oxygen. A prenatal vitamin should also have calcium and vitamin D, which are necessary for the development of healthy teeth and bones.

The best time to take a prenatal vitamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjmJB_0gVFE6Vk00
Orion Production/Shutterstock

It's always best to check with your doctor about your prenatal needs because guidance on when and how to take vitamins can be confusing. Often, a multivitamin (like a prenatal) can be hard on the digestive system, especially if you take it on an empty stomach (via Healthline).

Taking a vitamin on an empty or full stomach depends on the type of solubility, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Water-soluble vitamins, like vitamins C and B12, need nothing more than water to be absorbed, so it's better to take these on an empty stomach. Fat-soluble vitamins on the other hand, like vitamins D and A, need fat for your body to absorb them, meaning you need to take them with food that contains some fat.

Since a prenatal vitamin contains both water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins, it can be tricky to time it right for maximum absorption. While some sources claim they're best taken on an empty stomach, it's generally recommended to take them with a meal and a full glass of water (via Livestrong).

Comments / 1

Related
Health Digest

Can You Overdose On Vitamin D?

You are probably aware that our bodies convert sunshine into vitamin D. In fact, spending just 20 minutes in the sun with 40% of skin exposed is enough to prevent a deficiency. Vitamin D offers many benefits including immune health and mood regulation, and it helps fight against heart diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure (via Healthline). A deficiency of the vitamin can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, immune system disorders, and multiple sclerosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

What Are The Risk Factors For Iron Deficiency Anemia?

Iron deficiency anemia is a serious disease caused when your red blood cells lack sufficient iron, explains Mayo Clinic. Iron is a critical component of the hemoglobin compound found in red blood cells that is necessary to carry oxygen from the lungs to the other organs in your body. In its absence, oxygenated blood doesn't reach the tissues; and, as a result, you may experience signs of anemia or iron deficiency.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Is Turmeric Actually That Good For You?

Turmeric, the vibrantly colored spice used in everything from curries to (for some reason) lattes, is often touted as a wonder food, revered for its supposed anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But is this humble spice all it’s cracked up to be?. What is turmeric?. Turmeric comes from the rhizomes...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

How The Way You Sleep May Impact Your Bladder

People with an overactive bladder usually have disturbed sleep. If you have this condition, you may experience restlessness and insomnia all through the night because of the consistent urge to get up and pee (per Mayo Clinic). Often, this need to urinate is uncontrollable and could make it difficult for you to have a good, deep sleep. As a result, it can wreck both your physical and mental well-being. You may be forced to stay awake, have difficulty falling asleep, and even experience low productivity throughout the day.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Water Soluble Vitamins#Prenatal Vitamins#Vitamin A#The Mayo Clinic
Health Digest

How To Tighten Loose Skin Without Surgery

Saggy skin, a common side effect of rapid weight loss and a well-known body adjustment that comes with age, is nothing to be ashamed of. According to MedicalNewsToday, saggy skin naturally occurs in people around the age of 30 to 40 years. This loosening is because of the lack of collagen and elasticity in the skin that happens as you age. Plus, as you grow older, the skin loses its ability to store moisture. This is why moisturizers become an integral part of skincare routines when we begin aging, according to MedicalNewsToday.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
WBBM News Radio

Is diet soda bad for you? Myths debunked

Many people drink diet soda because they believe it's a healthier alternative to regular soda. Others love Diet Coke so much that they'll only get it from McDonald's because it "tastes better." While nutritionists have been claiming for years that diet soda is bad for us, The Washington Post's food...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
boxrox.com

How to Use Intermittent Fasting for Fat Loss

This video from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to use intermittent fasting for fat loss. “At first glance, intermittent fasting for weight loss (and more importantly “fat loss”) seems pretty counter intuitive. The idea of skipping breakfast, consuming zero calories for several hours on end and then feasting within a designated time period goes against much of what’s typically believed to be optimal for fat loss and muscle retention.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Food Network

Is It OK to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?

Coffee is the simplest of beverages. Dried, roasted and ground coffee beans are steeped and strained in hot water, leaving you with a fresh brewed cup. According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee daily, with the average American sipping an average of 3 (8 fluid oz) cups per day. And how you drink your coffee can impact the effect it has on your body. A popular myth is that it’s not healthy to drink coffee on an empty stomach, however, experts say that theory has now been debunked. So, what’s the best way to drink your coffee? We asked digestion experts to find out.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Geriatrics experts explore relationship between the two leading causes of death for older Americans

Experts' discussions and recommendations addressing the interface between cancer and heart disease were published this month in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society summarizing sessions from a virtual bench to bedside conference hosted by the American Society of Geriatrics (AGS). The interrelationship between these two conditions—the two leading causes...
CANCER
Health Digest

What Happens To Your Body When You Get An EMG?

Experiencing unexplainable pain, tingling, or numbness in your body can be frightening and can cause you to wonder why it's happening. Each cell of the human body communicates with other cells by emitting electrical signals. According to the University of Maryland Graduate School, abnormalities in the body's electrical signals can contribute to the development of diseases, and diagnostic studies like electrocardiograms (ECG) can detect these irregularities. You or a loved one may have had an ECG before, which measures the electrical signals of the heart.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Pneumonia in Older Adults

Pneumonia is an infection of one or both lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Every year, more than 1 million adults in the United States go to the hospital to receive care for pneumonia, and 50,000 people die from it. Older adults are often at higher risk for pneumonia,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Beast

These $23 Wrinkle Patches are the O.G. Botox

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport are undoubtedly one of the greatest innovations in the beauty space of all time, but before they were approved for cosmetic use, we had to rely on other tactics (besides a solid skincare routine, of course!) to smooth the appearance of fine lines. Frownies’ wrinkle patches are one tried-and-true alternative to wrinkle-reducing injectables that have been around for 130 years.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

How To Stop Biting Your Nails For Good

Wouldn't it be great if you could snap your fingers and stop biting your nails on command? If you're a nail-biter, you're not alone. Approximately 20-30% of the population bites their nails habitually, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment. The good news is that there are ways to stop biting your nails for good!
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

How Stress Accumulates

In my book After Trauma, I wanted to find a way to talk about what being stressed to the point of overwhelm felt like. I wanted to normalize the feeling and provide people an understanding of what can lead to this point, but most of all, share some thoughts on what steps we can take to find our way to someplace new.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

The One Collagen-Building Food You Should Be Eating To Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss

After losing weight, you might notice looser skin on various parts of your body. While this might seem jarring at first, this is normal and inevitable for many after a major change like shedding pounds, experts say. We checked in with health, nutrition and skin experts to learn more about one especially collagen-rich food that can help tighten loose skin as part of a healthy, vitamin-filled diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy