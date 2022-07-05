ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Family offers $5K reward to find missing Mississippi man

By Bria Jones
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

ALCORN COUNTY, Mississippi (WREG) — Loved ones say a Mississippi man at the center of a Silver Alert disappeared into the woods, and his family is asking for your help in hopes of bringing him home.

His children Sharon Clemmer and Micheal Davis said it’s been 13 days since 78-year-old Foye Wade Davis vanished.

“It’s our dad and we have absolutely nothing. We have no idea where he is,” Clemmer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457B8Q_0gVFDsOE00
Foye Wade Davis (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Mr. Davis was last seen on June 22 leaving his home in Alcorn County, Mississippi along County Road 343.

He suffers from dementia but his family says he’s used to the heat and walks at least two miles a day through the woods with his boxer named Buddy.

“The day he went missing it just so happened mom and my brother were mowing the grass and at 1 o’clock they noticed he wasn’t back,” Micheal said.

For seven days and nights, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said its team searched on foot, with horses, and in the air. They covered 2,000 acres before the search was called off.

Clemmer said Union and DeSoto County deputies also joined in.

“Their heart was in it. They were up all night with us the first 40 hours,” she said.

The family said Davis was last seen 10 minutes up the road walking with Buddy the day he disappeared.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt. Buddy is a brindle boxer with a white chest.

“They found 19 miles of tracks that my dad had made and buddy was on the right side right beside him. If daddy stopped, the dog stopped,” Clemmer said. “That’s what’s so disheartening. We kept thinking for 7 days this dog was going to lead us to my dad.”

With no signs of foul play, they think there’s a chance he caught a ride with a stranger whos’ unaware of the situation.

“If he was in a stage of dementia where he really didn’t know where he was supposed to be and if he asked them to carry him to Memphis, Jackson, or anywhere else they didn’t do anything wrong,” Micheal said.

With new volunteers from Texas and Louisiana helping with search and recovery, they’re leaning on their faith as they await closure for their mother and the rest of the family.

“We want to get our dad back alive. No doubt anybody would but we also have the peace that if dad doesn’t come back alive he’s in a better place,” Micheal said.

The Davis Family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Mr. Davis. If you have any information, you are asked to call your local authorities or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-286-5521.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Name released of Lowndes County homicide victim

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The man who died after being shot early Saturday east of Columbus is from outside the state. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the shooting victim as Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee. Emergency responders found him alive after 1 a.m. at a home...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Alcorn County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Union
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Entrepreneur Fair held at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Two Mississippi Museums held an Entrepreneur Fair to help educate entrepreneurs and small business owners about opportunities that are available to them in Mississippi. Small business from across the state participated and shared their tips and tricks of entrepreneurship. Higher Purpose Company (HPC) sponsored the event, allowing free admission for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Ariel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Ariel is an young, sweet, and outgoing dog. She weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly and gets along with everybody. She […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s time for another Gas Tank Getaway. This is trip that isn’t all that long in miles, but covers a lot of time. We’re previewing one of Mississippi’s most popular attractions, the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. That’s the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They share […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 2,014 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 2,014 new cases on Friday, July 8. Two deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020. According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy