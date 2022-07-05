ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

UPDATE: 3 people transported in I-79 rollover

By Christopher Dowell
 3 days ago

UPDATE (7/5/2022 11:14 a.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Crews on scene have stated that three people were involved in the single-vehicle rollover accident on I-79.

Officials with the Bridgeport Police Department stated the three individuals were transported to UHC with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL (7/5/2022 10:29 a.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews have responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-79 Northbound in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, on Tuesday at 9:55 a.m. a call came in saying a single-vehicle accident took place on I-79 Northbound near the rest area between mile markers 123 and 124.

When responders arrived on the scene, they confirmed a single-vehicle rollover with two people entrapped, comm center officials said.

Healthnet was originally called, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions; responding to the scene were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWuMm_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9C2m_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLlbi_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIEiY_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F1w4_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlTEF_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b2o4_0gVFDdOZ00
    Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

No word on injuries or further information is available at this time.

