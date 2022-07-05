UPDATE: 3 people transported in I-79 rollover

UPDATE (7/5/2022 11:14 a.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Crews on scene have stated that three people were involved in the single-vehicle rollover accident on I-79.

Officials with the Bridgeport Police Department stated the three individuals were transported to UHC with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL (7/5/2022 10:29 a.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews have responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-79 Northbound in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, on Tuesday at 9:55 a.m. a call came in saying a single-vehicle accident took place on I-79 Northbound near the rest area between mile markers 123 and 124.

When responders arrived on the scene, they confirmed a single-vehicle rollover with two people entrapped, comm center officials said.

Healthnet was originally called, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions; responding to the scene were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-79 in Harrison County on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

No word on injuries or further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.