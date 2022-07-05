Celtics announce Summer League roster

The Celtics announced their 11-man roster for the 2022 NBA Summer League, which begins with a game against the Heat on Saturday.

The team will feature three players who were on the Celtics' 2021-22 roster in Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan. It will also feature 2022 second-round pick JD Davison and 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin, who played abroad in France last season.

The roster does not include 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar, as he opted out to focus on international play with the Israeli national team.

The Celtics' Summer League team will be coached by assistant coach Ben Sullivan. After facing the Heat on Saturday, they will also play the Bucks on July 11, the Warriors on July 12, and the Grizzlies on July 14. They will also play a fifth game -- either the championship if they have one of the two best records, or just an extra game.

Here is the Celtics' full Summer League roster:

G/F Juhann Begarin

G Jordan Bone

G JD Davison

F Sam Hauser

F Jericole Hellems

G Bryton Hobbs

F/C Mfiondu Kabengele

G A.J. Reeves

F Matt Ryan

G Brodric Thomas

C Trevion Williams