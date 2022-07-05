ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: The Goat Michael Jordan Graces The Cover of Two Editions of ‘NBA 2K23’

Source: 2K / NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

The 2021-22 NBA season is a wrap, the Golden State Warriors are back on top, and now it’s time to learn who will be gracing the cover of NBA 2K23 .

Michael Jordan Lands Third NBA 2K Cover With NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition

Tuesday (Jul.5), 2K announced His Airness, Michael Jordan , THE GOAT, will once again find himself on the cover of NBA 2K . The 14-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, six-time NBA World Champion, and recent Hall of Fame inductee will be on the cover of NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition and the first-ever ultra-premium NBA 2K 23 Championship Edition.

Per 2K:

Honoring the impact Jordan has made for basketball on a global scale, NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan’s greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history, including a completely rebuilt version of the iconic Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K 11.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23, we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition ,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K .

“Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition , as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass* included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it’s released on September 9,” Brody added.

A Complicated History

Michael Jordan has had a fascinating history regarding allowing himself to be immortalized in the virtual world. His first foray into video games began with Electronic Arts Jordan vs. Bird: One on One in 1988. Jordan would return to the virtual hardwood in 1989’s Lakers vs. Celtics and the NBA Playoffs, 1992’s Bulls vs. Lakers and the NBA Playoffs, and Bulls vs. Blazers and the NBA Playoffs.

After those games were released, Jordan decided to opt-out of the players’ association license so he could negotiate his own deals. That led to many video games featuring him we won’t even mention.

After a long hiatus from NBA simulation video games, Jordan finally returned, appearing in NBA Live 2000 and NBA Live 2003. This was when NBA Live was still the king of NBA video games. MJ also appeared in EA BIG’s insanely popular NBA Street and NBA Street Vol.2 video games.

It wasn’t until NBA 2K11 that gamers learned what it felt like to control Michael Jordan when he landed on the game’s cover. In the game, players got to recreate his iconic NBA moments in The Jordan Challenge game mode. Jordan would also grace the cover of NBA 2K12 alongside Larry Bird and Magic Johnson , making it the first time in NBA 2K history the game featured multiple covers.

What’s The Price?

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more news and updates about NBA 2K23 over the next two days for more cover athlete reveals and pricing when pre-orders go live on July 7.

Peep the trailer below.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

