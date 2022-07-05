Well-respected preschool teacher at local synagogue among Highland Park shooting victims who died

One of the six people killed in the Highland Park shooting was Jackie Sundheim, a preschool teacher at a synagogue in the north suburbs.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow, all of this with tireless dedication,” the North Shore Congregation Israel said in a statement late Monday.

The statement said Sundheim leaves a husband and a daughter.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the statement read.

Another person killed in the attack was Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather visiting family in Highland Park.

