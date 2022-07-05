ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in overnight Huntsville shooting

By Bobby Stilwell
 3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people ended up in the hospital after a shooting late Monday night.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to report of shots fired in the 2900-block of Love Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Two victims were found on scene.

One victim was shot and the other was grazed. A victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other took themselves to Crestwood Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators stated they believe one of the two victims knew the shooter, but the victim refused to cooperate with police.

There is no threat to the public.

Rena Powell
2d ago

Shooting is a popular thing these days and that's sad.I don't know the people involved but I'm thankful that noone died and I pray that they will find another way to resolve their issues.There's to many people being killed.Family members killing each other, so called friends, random killings.It's awful 😞.

