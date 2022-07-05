ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Man drowns after jumping off bluff on river in Missouri

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A man drowned just after 4p.m. Monday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 9

Grammys Corner
2d ago

So very sad, have told my not to do that, you never know what's down there. Condolences to your family, Rest in Peace.

Reply
3
FOX2Now

O’Fallon woman dies in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An O’Fallon woman died in a Lincoln County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Kristina Willman, 34, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 61, just south of Route B.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Firework thrown at South County home

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home. A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.
AFFTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton woman hurt in crash near Murphy

Angel R. Crews, 20, of Fenton was injured Sunday evening, July 3, in a two-vehicle accident on Saline Road south of Hermitage Drive and southeast of Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 p.m., Crews was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 north on Saline Road and ran off...
FENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man drowns in Franklin County's Meramec River

An Illinois man drowns on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Uriel Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped from a bluff into the river on Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. Rescue crews later found his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluff#St Louis County#Accident#Ems
radionwtn.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims One Life, Seriously Injures Two

Puryear, Tenn.–A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one man and seriously injured two others Thursday afternoon. The two who were injured were airlifted from the scene by Air Evac and Vanderbilt Lifeflight. Both were extricated from the vehicle by first responders. The Tennessee Highway Patrol this morning released...
PURYEAR, TN
mymoinfo.com

Serious injury crash on Hwy 30

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakeexpo.com

Woman, Teen Injured When Two SeaDoos Collide

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was injured Sunday in a Seadoo crash at Lick Branch Cove. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Shannon Winkle was driving a 2022 Seadoo when the vessel collided with a second 2022 Seadoo driven by 38-year-old Erica Dicresce.
ACCIDENTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

Two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Center have been charged with the January 8 murder of 43-year-old Joshua Hewitt, who was in prison with them in Bowling Green. A grand jury indictment filed in Pike County alleges that inmates Elijah Kent and Matthew Marshall also tampered with evidence by attempting to clean or conceal Hewitt's blood at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

One-Vehicle Crash Leads to Serious Injuries and DWI Charge

Licking, MO. – A Newburg, MO man has been charged with a misdemeanor after a one-vehicle accident left his passengers seriously injured. Dannie Wilson, a 37-year-old male, was driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva on Highway 63, 1 mile North of Licking, when he crashed. The crash occurred as Wilson traveled into the left lane, overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, and went airborne, striking an embankment and several trees.
NEWBURG, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
