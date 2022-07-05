Man drowns after jumping off bluff on river in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.

