Bismarck, ND

You can get $10 off Lyft rides during ND Country Fest — here’s how!

By Nick Jachim
KX News
 3 days ago
Lyft logo (Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sober Ride, a program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer $10 off Lyft rides during ND Country Fest. Codes will be available July 6-9 or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZCOUNTRY22” to get $10 off Lyft during ND Country Fest.

Public shuttle buses to and from the event are available daily from the Bismarck Radisson and the Kirkwood Mall. Riders are encouraged to use the public shuttle buses for event transportation and use ND Sober Ride to and from the shuttle.

Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

