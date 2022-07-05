ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Business: Busy weekend for airports

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqvC5_0gVFBke400
Photo credit Getty

It was a busy weekend at the nation’s airports.

The TSA says it screened nearly 6 million passengers between Friday and Sunday. However, amid staff shortages and pilot protests, some 17,000 flights were reported delayed and 1400 were cancelled. Adding to traveler headaches British Airways is announcing the cancellation of more than 650 flights in July affecting 100,000 passengers.

Oil prices are seeing some modest gains after dropping Monday. Investors remain concerned about supply constraints amid lower OPEC output and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Analyst predictions that rate hikes by central banks could trigger a global recession limited oil’s slide. This morning crude is up a few cents to over 108 dollars a barrel.

On Wall Street, early stock indicators are pointing lower after closing out last week in the green.

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

What’s behind the mess at airports?

This holiday weekend, even your one friend who claims to love spending time at the airport is probably dreading a visit to Terminal C. Air travel is expected to be chaotic as a surge in passengers for July Fourth poses a major test for airlines that are already hanging on by a thread.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Ukraine#British Airways
The US Sun

Flights cancelled LIVE: BA cancels MORE trips leaving Brits’ summer plans in RUINS; plus easyJet, TUI & Ryanair latest

TENS of thousands of passengers are anticipating turmoil this summer as airlines prepare to announce a new wave of cancellations. On Friday, it was reported that EasyJet is already cancelling thousands of flights this summer due to staff shortages. The airline has said: “The vast majority of customers’ flights will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend

June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather. According to FlightAware, there were 921 cancellations on Sunday and 6,100 delays at U.S. airports. The troubles followed thousands of other flight cancellations...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WWL-AMFM

Business Report: Good news on gas

The price of gasoline keeps on dropping – down nationwide for the the 24th straight day to 4-dollars-and-72 cents according to Triple A. In Louisiana, the average is 4.28, with more and more gas stations pushing towards that elusive 3-something mark. Diminished demand and an increased supply of oil have contributed to the price drop.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOXBusiness

American Airlines glitch leaves thousands of flights without key crew

A glitch in the American Airlines scheduling platform reportedly allowed pilots to drop thousands of trips as delays and cancellations have derailed Fourth of July travel plans across the country. CNBC reported Saturday that more than 12,000 July flights were lacking a captain, first officer, or both after pilots were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Nearly 9 million passengers traveled through U.S. airports over holiday weekend

About 8.8 million passengers took to the skies over the holiday weekend, braving delays, cancellations — and higher airfares. The latest data from the Transportation Security Administration show that from Friday to Monday, the number of passengers screened at official security checkpoints fell just short of 2019 levels — although the figure Friday did surpass pre-pandemic levels, as did the total for Thursday.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Passenger describes chaos as flights delayed

A holidaymaker returning to Heathrow Airport described the scene that greeted him at Terminal Three as akin to a "disaster movie". Adam Kent, 59, from Worcestershire, landed on Saturday to find a "horrendous first impression of chaos". He described luggage as looking like it had been dumped and had witnessed...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

The Baggage Situation at Heathrow Is Out of Control

There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle. And, as many who share my apprehension will surely know, for the better part of the last few years, the lost (or damaged) luggage landscape has been…bleak.
LIFESTYLE
WWL-AMFM

DOTD hit by economic triple whammy

Louisiana residents know all too well life in the post-pandemic economy. Rising prices and shortages of certain products are making life a little more difficult today. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also understands the pains of the modern economy. In fact, the secretary of DOTD says inflation, supply chain issues, and a shortage of workers are all having an impact on state road construction projects.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

British Airways helpline CRASHES as it axes 10,300 more flights until end of October: Airline announces raft of new cancellations for summer season as it hires new operations chief to deal with disruption

British Airways' helpline has crashed after it announced it will cut a further 10,300 short-haul flights until the end of October, in yet another blow for holidaymakers planning a summer getaway. BA are so overwhelmed with calls due to the announcement they have told customers they will contact them first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy