Business: Busy weekend for airports

Photo credit Getty

It was a busy weekend at the nation’s airports.

The TSA says it screened nearly 6 million passengers between Friday and Sunday. However, amid staff shortages and pilot protests, some 17,000 flights were reported delayed and 1400 were cancelled. Adding to traveler headaches British Airways is announcing the cancellation of more than 650 flights in July affecting 100,000 passengers.

Oil prices are seeing some modest gains after dropping Monday. Investors remain concerned about supply constraints amid lower OPEC output and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Analyst predictions that rate hikes by central banks could trigger a global recession limited oil’s slide. This morning crude is up a few cents to over 108 dollars a barrel.

On Wall Street, early stock indicators are pointing lower after closing out last week in the green.