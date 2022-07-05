ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies dump truck driver killed in crash

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
HUBBARD, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed last week after a crash.

William R. Vollmer, 67, of Iron Ridge, died last Tuesday after his dump truck tipped over.

Officials said Vollmer was driving west on County Road S when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His truck crossed over both lanes of County Road WS, into a driveway and over railroad tracks, causing the truck to vault and turn over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

