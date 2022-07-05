ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian city's residents urged to evacuate as Russian assault begins

By FRANCESCA EBEL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Vadim Lyakh said in a Facebook that...

The Associated Press

Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province. “Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Haidai told The Associated Press. “Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.” Russia’s forces “strike every building that they think could be a fortified position,” he said. “They aren’t stopped by the fact that civilians are left there and they die in their homes and courtyards. They keep firing.”
POLITICS
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Ban Mobile Phones, Shoot Ukrainians Who Use Phone 'Too Much'

Russian forces in Ukraine's partially occupied Luhansk region have been shooting people for using phones, Ukrainian officials said. People in the eastern city of Kreminna have been banned from using phones, and those who talk on their devices "too much" are shot by Russian forces, according to Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.
POLITICS
Jens Stoltenberg
Daily Beast

Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

Russian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867. Russia’s lower house...
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin dares West as Zelensky pays tribute to Johnson

President Vladimir Putin has made a bullish speech to top Russian MPs, daring the West to have a go at defeating Moscow on the battlefield. "What can you say, let them try," he jibed. The Russian leader also claimed his side had barely started its offensive in earnest. His reasoning...
POLITICS
#Luhansk#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
Finland
Syria
Spain
Politics
Sweden
Europe
Russia
The Drive

Ukrainian Missile Teams Are Using Old School Motorcycles With Sidecars

Mobile strike teams have emerged in Ukraine equipped with Soviet-era motorcycles with anti-tank missile launchers in their sidecars. An unspecified group of Ukrainian soldiers has released a video that shows the unit with at least three motorcycles fitted with sidecars, each one packing a 9K115-2 Metis-M anti-tank guided missile system. While unique technicals and non-standard tactical vehicles have certainly become a recurring aspect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this may be the first time we have seen tank-killing firepower paired with motorcycle-borne troops.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine-Russia war: Civilians flee frontline city as Russians advance

Residents have been told to leave Ukraine's eastern city of Slovyansk, a day after two people were killed in a Russian attack on a market. Civilians boarded minibuses on Wednesday morning as Russian forces advanced from the north and east. UK defence intelligence said there was a "realistic possibility" the...
Reuters

Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by Ukraine conflict

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia that was getting under way on Thursday with the war all but certain to dominate discussions.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Separatists Seize Two Foreign Ships in Mariupol - Letters

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign-flagged ships in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, saying they are now "state property", in the first such moves against commercial shipping, letters seen by Reuters showed. Mariupol, on Ukraine's southern coast, fell under the control of Russian and separatist...
EUROPE

