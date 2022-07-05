ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Authorities forced to close West Michigan beach after multiple alcohol-fueled fights dampen Fourth of July festivities

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

GRAND HAVEN (WWJ) — A bunch of drunk beach goers spoiled holiday fun for many as authorities were forced to clear parts of a popular West Michigan beach and close its famous pier.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said on social media that they were forced to disperse crowds around 4:30 p.m. Monday after multiple brawls broke out on Grand Haven City Beach on Lake Michigan.

Officials blamed the cause of the fights on alcohol.

Grand Haven's iconic South Pier was closed by the DNR along with a large swath of beach and the parking lot — visitors were forced to park elsewhere and walk to the beach if they wanted to enjoy a day at the lake.

According to ABC 13 , the beach was packed with people ready to celebrate their Fourth of July, but cleared out quickly because of the fighting and impending bad weather.

Local police did set up a mobile command center at the area and multiple officials with the DNR were seen at the beach, said ABC 13.

Authorities did not report any arrests or injuries — no other information about the incidents were released.

Monday's closure is now the third time in the last five years that the beach or pier — or both — were forced to close due to fights around the Fourth of July, the Grand Haven Tribune reported .

Comments / 0

 

