New Orleans, LA

Alicia Etheredge Brown On The Importance Of Wellness And Encouraging A Safe Space For Black Men

By Deja Magee
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wife of singer Bobby Brown shared tips on creating a strong foundation in your marriage and self-care during ESSENCE Fest. “We have to support one another, we have to educate one another, and we have to be there for one another,” Alicia Etheredge Brown told audiences during a talk with...

