ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel steps down effective immediately

By Mike DeNardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvgho_0gVFArc800
SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel Photo credit Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio, file

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel is stepping down effective immediately, SEPTA announced Tuesday.

No reason was given for his abrupt departure.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards learned of Nestel’s intention to step down several days ago.

“His decision was known as of late last week. Chief Nestel continued working through the July Fourth detail, and then the announcement of the retirement came [Tuesday] morning,” Busch confirmed.

“The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition,” Richards added in a statement.

Nestel has been head of the transit force since 2012. In 2021, the local Fraternal Order of Transit Police issued a no-confidence vote in Nestel due to policies that caused delays in arresting offenders riding the system.

Inspector Charles Lawson will serve as the acting chief while officials conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Lawson, 49, has been with the department for more than 28 years, rising through the ranks of the force.

Comments / 2

Adonis Sullivan
3d ago

job maybe stressing him out..he wants to enjoy the rest of his life while he still has one

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA to close trolley tunnel for annual maintenance, station improvements

Several trolley routes will be shut down for more than two weeks starting on Friday, as SEPTA begins its annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz." Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will not operate in the Center City trolley tunnel from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market streets for the duration of the maintenance project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police in NJ Say They've Captured Center City Office Rape Suspect

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A South Jersey police department announced late Thursday the arrest of a man Philadelphia police said is suspected of raping a woman inside a Center City law firm earlier in the week. Washington Township police said they found Willie Harris outside Jefferson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s New Summer Curfew For Minors In Effect Until End Of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Council President Floats Using Stop and Frisk to Fight Gun Violence

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly. Philadelphia’s city council president is floating the idea of using the controversial practice of stop and frisk to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lawson
fox29.com

AG: Teen fired illegally-owned handgun into the air on 4th of July in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager is facing charges after prosecutors say he fired an illegally-owned handgun into the air several times on Fourth of July. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, 18-year-old Jeremy Texidor posted video of himself on social media firing the gun into the air on the 3500 block of North Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Former Philadelphia Water Department Employee Sentenced for Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Thomas Staszak, 47, of Philadelphia, PA, a former employee of the Philadelphia Water Department (“PWD”), was sentenced to fourteen months in prison, two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $153,367 restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for stealing inventory from a City of Philadelphia storage facility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Transit Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the Fourth of July shooting that injured two police officers along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5  has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration. “We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” said, FOP Lodge #5 President,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia worker gets 14 months in prison for stealing $150,000 of city property

(The Center Square) – Thomas Staszak, a former worker in the city water department, will repay Philadelphia more than $150,000 and serve better than a year in jail. That's the price for his fraudulent activities in 2017 and 2018 while earning a management salary of about $48,000, according to records. He pleaded guilty to stealing property and selling it to scrap yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy