ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Ice hockey ban on Russia, Belarus upheld on safety grounds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7cLN_0gVFAnKS00
1 of 2

ZURICH (AP) — Appeals by Russia and its ally Belarus against bans from the world ice hockey championship following the invasion of Ukraine were rejected by the international governing body.

The decision “was not a sanction but was a safety policy” and also “the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate,” the International Ice Hockey Federation disciplinary board ruled on Tuesday.

The IIHF council argued its decision on Feb. 28, four days after Russian troops surged over the border into Ukraine, was to ensure the safety of players, fans and other tournament participants.

Neither Russia nor Belarus played at the men’s world championship in May, which was won by host nation Finland.

Russia was also stripped of the right to host next year’s men’s world championship, which was due to be played in President Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg, and a men’s world junior championship.

“The independent board supported our view that it would have been an unacceptable safety risk to either host the (world junior championship) and (world championship) in Russia or to have the Russian and Belarusian teams currently participating in IIHF competitions,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said of the appeals on Tuesday.

Russia and Belarus could still take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as numerous other Russian sports organizations have done.

___

More AP Europe sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Luc Tardif
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said. Police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder. Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.
CHINA
Yardbarker

Unconfirmed reports from Russia spark speculation about Kirill Kaprizov

The immediate future of the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov is currently the subject of speculation after unconfirmed reports from Russia suggest he is wanted by authorities investigating military service evasion. The reports were published on Wednesday and quickly spread on social media, suggesting that the Wild star could be caught...
NHL
CNBC

Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on June 6, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iihf#Russian#Belarusian
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
The Drive

Russia Seems To Be Preparing The Vital Kerch Bridge For Missile Attacks

Deployment of decoy barges and smokescreens implies Russia is preparing for a possible attack on its highly prized Kerch Strait Bridge. Russia has deployed a number of countermeasures to the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, including decoy barges covered in radar reflectors as well as smokescreen capabilities that were used in test exercises over the weekend.
MILITARY
International Business Times

China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
CHINA
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

980K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy