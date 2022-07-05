ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 11:26:00 Expires: 2022-07-06 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Thomas Patchy dense fog has been reported in Thomas County this morning. Visibility as low as a half mile was reported at the Colby airport. The fog will lift by 9 AM CDT.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 110 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Rip Current Statement
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 The potential for abundant lightning continues across the forecast area with 3000 to 6000 lightning strokes a day through Sunday. This will be combined with extremely dry fuels and minimum Relative Humidity values in the 20 to 40 percent range with fair overnight recovery. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SUNDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT Sunday. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 85. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, hikers should be out of the canyon or at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground, physical activity is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures over 110 degrees. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From Noon MST Friday to 6 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent Localized Areas of Fog To Continue Until Mid-Morning Satellite imagery, weather observations and webcams indicate areas of fog, locally dense at times, across portions of eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and central and southeastern Massachusetts this morning. Visibilities will range between one- half and 2 statute miles in localized areas of fog, but may at times be as low as one-quarter mile. Fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM. Motorists can expect to encounter sudden changes in visibility in areas of fog. Use low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek at Washington affecting Washington County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Big Blue River near Blue Rapids affecting Marshall County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Blue River near Blue Rapids. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs from Marysville to Tuttle Creek Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Starke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following county, Starke. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Knox, Oak Grove, Bass Lake, Winona, Toto, Ober, Ora and Brems. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; Morehouse; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. Overnight low temperatures near 80 degrees. * WHERE...Far northeast Louisiana, far southeast Arkansas, and northern and western portions of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will only fall to near 80 degrees, which will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelter.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek at Washington affecting Washington County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Big Blue River near Blue Rapids affecting Marshall County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mill Creek at Washington. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Low lands along the creek flood from Morrowville to Washington flood. At 19.0 feet, Osage Road, located 2 miles west and 1 mile north of Washington, floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 3.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. Overnight low temperatures near 80 degrees. * WHERE...Far northeast Louisiana, far southeast Arkansas, and northern and western portions of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will only fall to near 80 degrees, which will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelter.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 The potential for abundant lightning continues across the forecast area with 3000 to 6000 lightning strokes a day through Sunday. This will be combined with extremely dry fuels and minimum Relative Humidity values in the 20 to 40 percent range with fair overnight recovery. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SUNDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER TANANA VALLEY AND THE FORTYMILE COUNTRY * AFFECTED AREA...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT Sunday. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...North 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 85. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:35:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until Midnight AKDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve at times in areas not near the fires.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 110 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 The potential for abundant lightning continues across the forecast area with 3000 to 6000 lightning strokes a day through Sunday. This will be combined with extremely dry fuels and minimum Relative Humidity values in the 20 to 40 percent range with fair overnight recovery. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SUNDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT Sunday. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 83. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 02:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 The potential for abundant lightning continues across the forecast area with 3000 to 6000 lightning strokes a day through Sunday. This will be combined with extremely dry fuels and minimum Relative Humidity values in the 20 to 40 percent range with fair overnight recovery. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SUNDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR YUKON FLATS AND SURROUNDING UPLANDS * AFFECTED AREA...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT Sunday. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 85. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Richland; Tensas HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Louisiana and portions of southern, central, and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

