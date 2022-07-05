ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Iowa City-area home prices rise 1.1% in June. Washington County homes up 9.7%.

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

A typical Johnson County home listed for $337,950 in June, up 1.1% from the previous month's $334,450, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in June was up about 12.7% from June 2021. Johnson County's median home was 1,979 square feet for a listed price of $175 per square foot.

The Johnson County market was busy, with a median 61 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 54 days on market. The market added 344 new home listings in June, compared with the 392 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 892 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

Washington County home prices rise 9.7% to $277,000

Washington County's home prices rose 9.7%, to a median $277,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 42 days, from 28 days a month earlier. The typical 1,925-square-foot house had a list price of $131 per square foot.

Across all of Iowa, median home prices were $279,950, rising 0.5% from a month earlier. The median Iowa home for sale had 1,613 square feet at list price of $164 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City-area home prices rise 1.1% in June. Washington County homes up 9.7%.

