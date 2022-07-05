ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia officers wounded during Fourth of July event released from hospital

By Scripps National
wrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two police officers who were shot at a Fourth of July fireworks show have been released from the hospital. The officers were providing security at the event when they were hit by...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

AG: Teen fired illegally-owned handgun into the air on 4th of July in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager is facing charges after prosecutors say he fired an illegally-owned handgun into the air several times on Fourth of July. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, 18-year-old Jeremy Texidor posted video of himself on social media firing the gun into the air on the 3500 block of North Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man wanted in deadly Reading shooting arrested in NYC

READING, Pa. - A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Reading has been nabbed in New York City. Authorities tell 69 News Deivis Gutierrez Garcia was arrested Wednesday. They say they're working to bring him back to Berks County. Police say he shot his girlfriend's ex, Jackson Reyes Negron,...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the Fourth of July shooting that injured two police officers along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5  has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration. “We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” said, FOP Lodge #5 President,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s New Summer Curfew For Minors In Effect Until End Of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
New Jersey 101.5

Gunman at Trenton Art All Night shooting shot multiple times

TRENTON — One of the gunmen charged in the 2018 Art All Night shooting was shot at least three times early Monday morning. Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is hospitalized in critical condition at Capital Health Fuld Campus.
TRENTON, NJ
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON STATEMENT ON THE SHOOTING DURING THE WELCOME AMERICA FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Philadelphia, Pa (July 5, 2022): Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District), chair of the City Council Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, issued the following statement today:. “A fantastic Fourth of July celebration along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway featuring fun and fireworks was marred by the thoughtless actions of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two men fatally shot in Germantown double shooting, authorities say

GERMANTOWN - Two men, who were shot multiple times in Germantown, have died, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon around 2:46 p.m. on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. Police were called to the scene and found a 27-year-old man, identified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Hospital#Second Amendment#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court
CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia worker gets 14 months in prison for stealing $150,000 of city property

(The Center Square) – Thomas Staszak, a former worker in the city water department, will repay Philadelphia more than $150,000 and serve better than a year in jail. That's the price for his fraudulent activities in 2017 and 2018 while earning a management salary of about $48,000, according to records. He pleaded guilty to stealing property and selling it to scrap yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fox29.com

Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor

PHILADELPHIA - Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Jim Driscoll. Starting Aug. 15th, she will anchor the station’s weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Jason Martinez. In making the announcement, Driscoll stated, "Shiba...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy