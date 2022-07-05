ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Jolla Business Roundup: International offerings, ‘Lion King'-themed events in store

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago
Mrkt Space opened in late June in La Jolla Shores. (Kambria Fisher)

Several new businesses have opened or are about to throughout the La Jolla area, including some that bring an international flair.

Here’s a rundown, along with other business happenings around town.

Mrkt Space

Operating as an all-in-one cafe and market, Mrkt Space opened in late June in the Whitney Building in La Jolla Shores at 2202 Avenida de la Playa.

Owner Matt Power said the establishment offers “an elevated casual experience” with everything from coffee to cocktails and breakfast to dinner.

“We use the Australian method of making coffee ... which creates a creamy, flavorful product,” said Power, an Aussie himself. “But my business partners are Italian, so the menu is reflective of that.”

Items include avocado toast for breakfast and light meals for lunch; grab-and-go items such as baked goods, meat and cheese plates, salads and sandwiches; vegan options and a full market of snacks and wine.

Power said the afternoon offerings tend to focus on the Italian-inspired aperitivo concept of cocktails and bites.

“We’re reinventing convenience, so it is a high-quality experience,” he said.

Eppig Brewing

Eppig Brewing is looking to open a La Jolla location by the end of the summer at 1273 Prospect St. The 1,300-square-foot tasting room will take the space of a former art gallery and will feature an ocean-view patio area.

It will join two other San Diego-area Eppig tasting rooms.

Eppig co-founder Todd Warshaw said the move into La Jolla is “an obvious choice.”

“We knew there was demand for our award-winning beers in neighborhoods besides Vista and Point Loma, so our co-founders had been eyeing ideal locations for expansion,” he said. “The Village of La Jolla [is] … a prime location consistently trafficked by both the residential community as well as tourists, a great local property owner [is] eager to work with us, and who can ignore the ocean views and breezes? We can’t wait to contribute fresh, local craft beer to the neighborhood.”

Eppig, founded in 2016 and rooted in a Bavarian family history of brewing lagers and traditional styles, expanded in recent years to include wheat ales, pilsners, smoked lagers, specialty ales, IPAs and sours.

Ciao Ciao Piadina

After almost two years in The Village, Ciao Ciao Piadina restaurant closed in late June and will be renovated into an Italian market and wine bar at 510 Pearl St.

Giacomo Pizzigoni, managing partner at Milano Five Group, which operates Ambrogio15 in Pacific Beach and Semola in La Jolla, said the concept will be changed “to something closer to what we love to do, which is high-quality Italian products.”

He said his Ambrogio15 customers “wanted a place to buy our natural wines, for which we are the exclusive carrier, and the products we use in our restaurants,” such as 30-year aged balsamic vinegar and specialty meats and cheese.

“When you eat at Ambrogio15, you will find the products we use at this new market and can take it home,” Pizzigoni said.

The renovation at Ciao Ciao Piadina will begin in September, and Pizzigoni said he hopes for a November opening. In addition to a retail market, it will offer wines by the glass or flights, along with small bites including meats, cheese and bread.

‘Lion King'-themed events

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association announced a variety of summer events associated with Broadway San Diego’s production of the Disney musical “The Lion King,” which will run Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

Here are the “Lion King”-themed events taking place in La Jolla’s Village:

• Circle of Life Art Contest call for entries: July 5-20. Amateur artists of all ages can submit their representations of “Lion King” themes — from the African animals and scenery to symbols of love, family, adventure, coming of age and betrayal. Selected pieces will be displayed beginning Friday, Aug. 5.

• Simba’s Safari Scavenger Hunt: July 15 to Aug. 7. Participants can follow clues to find “Lion King” masks throughout The Village.

• ManeTain the Trail La Jolla Coast Walk Cleanup: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, July 17

• Poolside Cinema: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The La Valencia Hotel will host an outdoor screening of the original 1994 “The Lion King” animated movie.

• First Friday Art Walk: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 5. “Hakuna matata” (“no worries”) is the theme of the August Art Walk, which will feature an opening reception for the Circle of Life art show.

For more information and to register for the events, visit bit.ly/3uk2bTV.

Bird Rock merchants app

The Bird Rock Community Council’s merchant discount app is now live, offering specials at area businesses for members of the Community Council. Membership is $50 a year.

A snapshot of participating businesses on the Bird Rock merchant discount app. (Courtesy of Ron Fineman)

An app holder can get a variety of discounts at participating businesses, said BRCC member Ron Fineman. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, for example, offers 15 percent off on all coffee orders. Bird Rock Surf Shop offers 10 percent off on all clothing. Others offer one-time promotions and app-holder specials, such as dollar mimosas.

Services range from music lessons for kids to plumbing, he said.

“Our goal is to get more people to sign up for this,” Fineman said. “We also want to get more merchants. One of the big things we appreciate is when people shop local and keep money in the local economy. Many of these are services which you wouldn’t go buy from a large chain.”

“We’re all frustrated by boarded-up storefronts all over La Jolla,” Fineman added. “But this is an opportunity to help those that are here and draw more merchants to the community.”

To learn more or to sign up for membership, visit birdrockcc.org/join-the-brcc.

Belmont Village

Belmont Village Senior Living has partnered with the UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging to produce a first-of-its-kind “living lab” in the La Jolla area that integrates independent living, assisted living and memory care in a 17-story high-rise with 180 units at 3880 Nobel Drive. The ribbon-cutting for the project will be Thursday, July 14.

The facility, operated by UCSD faculty and researchers, will enable faculty and staff to launch initiatives to study health, well-being and longevity.

“This unprecedented collaboration makes available luxury living, great weather, chic design, top chefs, farm-to-table food ... sprawling pools and lounge areas, immaculately manicured grounds, fitness centers, the latest technology, and wellness programs that encourage wellness and personal growth for La Jolla seniors,” according to the developers.

Westmont Living

Diane “Dee” Navarro has been named vice president of operations at Westmont Living, a La Jolla-based senior living provider. (Courtesy of Walke Communications)

Diane “Dee” Navarro has been promoted to vice president of operations at Westmont Living, a La Jolla-based senior living provider, after four years at the company.

In the past two years, “Navarro has ably navigated Westmont Living communities through the COVID-19 pandemic [with] many responsibilities beyond normal working hours/days in support of hundreds of seniors, the frailest and most vulnerable to the virus, along with reassuring their families and encouraging staff without interruption of essential services and keeping as safe and engaged as possible,” according to a news release.

Westmont Living operates 18 senior living communities in California and Oregon. Learn more at westmontliving.com.

