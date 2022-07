FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver in a deadly crash involving an ambulance nearly two years ago has learned his fate after pleading guilty in April to a homicide charge. On Thursday, a Fond du Lac Co. judge ordered David Worley spend the next eight years behind bars following his conviction on a count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Additionally, the 30-year-old Theresa man will serve seven years of extended supervision upon his release.

