ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

State police report 2 fatalities over holiday weekend

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

As of this morning, state troopers had investigated 299 accidents over the holiday weekend, with two fatalities and 37 injuries.

The first fatality occurred in Shelton, where a motorcycle collided with the rear of a car, causing the operator to separate from the motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The second fatality occurred Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, where a motorcycle drove off the road and struck a stone wall “for an unknown reason,” according to an accident report. The driver was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the latest numbers available this morning, state police said they issued a total of 910 tickets due to traffic violations, with 644 related to speeding and 43 involving improper use of a seat belt.

Police also said 50 individuals were arrested for operating vehicles under the influence, at least 12 of which stemmed from accidents.

In total, state police responded to about 6,463 calls for service between Friday and Monday.

Last year, state police received about 4,400 calls for service, handed out more than 1,000 traffic tickets, and responded to 232 accidents with 41 injuries.

Manchester Lt. Ryan Shea said between Friday and Monday, officers responded to 552 calls, 10 of which were motor vehicle accidents. Twenty of the calls were related to fireworks complaints.

Shea said preliminary numbers show that officers made three DUI arrests over the long weekend, and a total of 24 arrests, though misdemeanor summons arrests have not yet been compiled into the department’s system.

South Windsor police made four arrests between Friday and Saturday, one of which involved a driver under the influence of alcohol.

South Windsor police also arrested Aaron S. Uribe-Alfaro, 23, of Manchester, on Saturday night after they say he and a woman were exchanging custody of their juvenile son when he drove away at a high speed with the juvenile in his vehicle.

Police say the woman flagged down a police officer after the incident and police found and took Uribe-Alfaro into custody, who was found to have a steak knife in his right sock.

Uribe-Alfaro was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $100,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Two charged in South Windsor burglary

SOUTH WINDSOR — Two East Hartford residents were arrested Wednesday after a burglary at a Joseph Lane home. Kendel M. Jones, 50, and Jessica R. Ortiz, 39, both from East Hartford, were charged after an incident where police say a neighbor reported hearing glass smash. Police say the neighbor...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Searching for Driver After Crashes on I-91, Meriden Street

Police are looking for the driver who struck vehicles on Interstate 91 and hit a pole and a building in Meriden. Police said it started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of a Jeep hit vehicles on I-91, then fled and hit a pole and a building on Margerie Street in Meriden, then left.
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Loose steers in Stafford caught

STAFFORD — The two Black Angus steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse on Furnace Hollow Road on Tuesday have been caught, First Selectman Sal Titus said today. Three steers escaped from the slaughterhouse Tuesday, but one had to be euthanized after it was hit by a car early Wednesday morning, animal control officials said Thursday.
STAFFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting on Franklin Ave. in Hartford

Police are investigating after a man was shot on Franklin Avenue in Hartford early Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off and they found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times. The victim...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Norfolk, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
South Windsor, CT
Shelton, CT
Cars
City
Shelton, CT
South Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Groton Town police searching for missing man

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton Town police are searching for a man who went missing on June 25. Police said Max Scott was last seen walking on South Road in Groton. “Max is 27 years old, about 6′01″ tall, slim with long dark hair, blue eyes and likely a full beard,” said police.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

State troopers rescue 2 Huskies off I-95 in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers were dispatched to I-95 in Norwalk Wednesday for reports of two loose dogs on the highway. Troopers stated when they got the call, reports said that two loose dogs were seen wandering I-95 South between exits 17 and 16. Trooper Jacabacci responded, and said he found two Huskies laying […]
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Violations#Dui
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with child molestation

MANCHESTER — Police say they charged a Hartford man Wednesday with sexually abusing a child after an extensive investigation that started in May led to a judge’s issuance of a warrant for his arrest. Jesus Manuel Figueroa, 32, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, three...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Journal Inquirer

Two escaped Stafford steers still on the loose

STAFFORD — Two Black Angus steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse on Furnace Hollow Road Tuesday remained on the loose this morning, while a third had to be euthanized after it was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. Stafford Animal Control Officer Jenn Miller said the two that...
STAFFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Taken to Hospital After 4th of July Crash in Bloomfield

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Bloomfield on Monday. Officials said they responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Granby Street at about 1:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that multiple people had severe injuries. Emergency personnel responded to the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy