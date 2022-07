St. Cloud, MN – St. Cloud (26-8) was in control from start to finish on Wednesday night at the Rock Pile, with a 10-0 shutout win over Willmar (21-14). Joe Brandon (Georgia State) made his first start of the season and was fantastic on the bump. Brandon tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. To finish the outing, Brandon retired the final ten batters he faced.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO