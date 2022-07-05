ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Demaryius Thomas’s mother sends cautionary message after details emerge on CTE diagnosis after 2021 death

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
The death of Demaryius Thomas, fan favorite Denver Broncos wide receiver and even more beloved human to many, shocked the football world when it was announced in December of last year. Demaryius Thomas had reportedly suffered a seizure, and it was suspected that such an incident is also what...

Us Weekly

Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Diagnosed With CTE Months After 2021 Death

Finding answers. Researchers claim late NFL athlete Demaryius Thomas was suffering from CTE, a degenerative brain disease, ahead of his death. A team of doctors from Boston University studied Thomas’ brain in the wake of his passing and released their findings on Tuesday, July 5. Neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee told ABC News that the former Denver Broncos player likely had a seizure, though his official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by medical examiners.
Patriot Country

Late Patriots' Receiver Diagnosed With CTE

FOXBORO -- Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, continues its terrifying run through the football community. Late Denver Broncos and New England Patriots wide receiver Demariyus Thomas' family recently announced that the former All-Pro was suffering from the disease at the time of his death. Thomas, who signed a one-year contract...
Fox News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, family says

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday. Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.
rolling out

Late NFL player Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with severe CTE

Demaryius Thomas suffered from a severe brain disease at the time of his death at age 33 in December 2021. According to a New York Times feature, Thomas’ family revealed the former Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The disease better known as CTE can only be diagnosed after a person dies. It’s a brain disease that can be caused by multiple hits to the head. Many NFL players have been diagnosed with it in during autopsies, including Aaron Hernandez, who was diagnosed with one of the most severe cases seen at stage 3. Stage 4 CTE is the most advanced case of the disease. Stage 2 CTE is the same level former New York Giant Tyler Sash suffered from. He eventually died of an accidental overdose months after moving back home to Iowa. He struggled to keep a job and focus, and was once chased down by cops while intoxicated on a scooter. Stage 2 is also the diagnosis former Pro Bowler Junior Seau. He shot himself in the chest 10 years ago at age 43. 10 years ago.
SOURCE SPORTS: Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE When He Died Last Year

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was revealed to have had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died last year in his Georgia home. A cause of death has yet to be revealed by a University of Boston study that revealed the diagnosis. Thomas’ family believes he died of a seizure.
E! News

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' parents are sharing more details about his death. Seven months after the NFL star was found unresponsive in his Roswell, Ga. home, his parents, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith, revealed that his death was caused by cardiac arrest from a seizure disorder. "Cardiac arrest, you know, is...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

