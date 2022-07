Russian missiles continued to rain down on Ukraine as G7 leaders wrapped up their summit in Madrid, where they condemned Russia’s invasion and pledged support for Kyiv. In the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the local mayor, Vitaliy Kim, said a Russian missile strike had killed at least three people when it hit a residential building. Moscow admitted to the strike on the city but said its forces had hit what it called a training base for “foreign mercenaries” in the region.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO