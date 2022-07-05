A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $1.325 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of June 13-17.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 1408 S. Scarlet Oak Trail offers 4,989 square-feet on 0.53 acres of land near Willow Run Golf Course. The house also features two-story ceilings, a four-season room, an outdoor fireplace/stone pizza oven and a dome jungle gym.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of June 13-17, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

1408 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $1.325 million 420 E. Mary Moore Drive, Tea; $913,500 5012 S. Elderberry Circle, $872,500 2304 S. Galena Court, $845,000 46878 270th Street, Tea; $758,500 2720 N. Ivy Road, Tea; $701,000 403 Philly Circle, Harrisburg; $665,000 6809 W. Honeysuckle Court, $606,000 6200 E. Split Rock Road, $605,000 1805 W. Gray Gables Circle, $602,000

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Five-bedroom home in eastern Sioux Falls sells for $1.325M