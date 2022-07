Chelsea Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a male party of interest involved in today’s shooting incident in the Prattville Section of the city. Chelsea officers responded at 1:56 PM for a report of shots fired at the McDonald’s parking lot on the Revere Beach Parkway. Witnesses stated that passengers from two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the lot. A white vehicle, possibly a “zip car.” fled the area onto Sagamore Avenue, while the second vehicle, a black Volkswagen was left abandoned at the scene. Two male occupants of that vehicle fled on foot.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO