Coventry council to discuss use of ARPA funds

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — The Town Council is expected to discuss several topics at its meeting tonight, including the potential allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex. The meeting also will be live-streamed on the Coventry Vision YouTube channel.

Coventry was approved for $2,627,854.57 in federal ARPA funds.

Since April, the town has allocated $1,489,800. A majority of this spending comes from two major projects — $250,000 for the ambulance service and $750,000 for the relocation of the transfer station.

The council has outlined potential uses for the remaining $1,138,054, including a proposed $766,000 renovation project to the HVAC systems at the middle and high school, and a $50,000 rooftop air-conditioning unit for Coventry Grammar School.