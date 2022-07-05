ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Coventry council to discuss use of ARPA funds

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNRk1_0gVF8Nbd00
Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — The Town Council is expected to discuss several topics at its meeting tonight, including the potential allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex. The meeting also will be live-streamed on the Coventry Vision YouTube channel.

Coventry was approved for $2,627,854.57 in federal ARPA funds.

Since April, the town has allocated $1,489,800. A majority of this spending comes from two major projects — $250,000 for the ambulance service and $750,000 for the relocation of the transfer station.

The council has outlined potential uses for the remaining $1,138,054, including a proposed $766,000 renovation project to the HVAC systems at the middle and high school, and a $50,000 rooftop air-conditioning unit for Coventry Grammar School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Foley takes reins as Tolland town manager

TOLLAND — As a longtime resident of Tolland, new Town Manager Brian Foley is looking forward to the challenges that present themselves in the position. After an extensive national search, Foley took over as town manager on June 27. His annual salary is $150,000 with a $600 monthly car allowance.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Scout Hall to be new Community Center, EW Town Hall annex

EAST WINDSOR — The town has taken the first official step toward a $5 million plan that will turn Scout Hall Youth Center on Abbe Road into a community center for all ages by including the Town Hall Annex and Senior Center into a refurbished building. The Board of...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry, CT
Coventry, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Bolton to vote Tuesday on 4th budget proposal

BOLTON — The town will hold its fourth budget referendum next week on a proposed $23.45 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The vote will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Ryba Hall at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road. The latest proposed budget is...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry wants to keep lake clean

COVENTRY — July is Lakes Appreciation Month and the Town of Coventry is encouraging residents to make efforts to maintain the health of Coventry Lake. To keep Coventry Lake clean, residents can pull invasive aquatic plants out from their waterfronts. One example of an invasive plant are water chestnuts.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon offering season passes for aquatic facilities

VERNON — The town is offering season passes to provide residents with access to the town’s aquatic facilities, officials announced. The season passes provide access to both Newhoca Beach at 185 Grier Road and Community Pool at 375 Hartford Turnpike. Passes are $30 for children who are 12...
VERNON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac Systems#Ambulance Service#Air Conditioning#Coventry Council#The Town Council#American#Hvac#Coventry Grammar School
Journal Inquirer

Strand Theater to be demolished, salvaged

ENFIELD — The town is working with the Opera House Players and the Historical Society on what they could use from an architectural salvage of the Strand Theater in Thompsonville. HISTORY: The theater, which opened Sept. 30, 1937, was once the entertainment mainstay of the Thompsonville neighborhood. TODAY: The...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Foundation testing extended

A program that pays the cost of testing for the mineral pyrrhotite in foundations has been extended, as officials look to add more low- to moderate-income homeowners to the list. The Regional Crumbling Foundations Testing Program, administered by the state Department of Housing, has been extended through Feb. 28, 2023,...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon creates new positions, sets new hours for departments

VERNON — The town has created two new administrative positions in addition to changing office hours for several town departments. WHAT: The town has created two new administrative positions: a director of development to oversee all land use offices and a part-time fire administrator to assist the fire department with increasing administrative duties.
VERNON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
milfordmirror.com

New building brings salon, apartment to Milford’s Post Road

MILFORD — A vacant lot on the Boston Post Road will soon be home to a new mixed-use building. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved plans for the new two-story structure at 852 Boston Post Road, across the street from Mama Teresa’s Italian Restaurant.
Journal Inquirer

Four Town Fair lawsuit settled

SOMERS — The Union Agricultural Society of Somers, Enfield, Ellington, and East Windsor has settled a lawsuit with the Zoning Board of Appeals and neighbors that allows the society to continue holding the Four Town Fair and various other events on 56 Egypt Road under a number of conditions.
SOMERS, CT
WTNH

West Hartford schools go to court over mascot name changes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The debate over the mascots of two West Hartford high schools is set to be held in court on Thursday. Last month, the West Hartford Board of Education approved a mascot change in their school to avoid offending Native Americans, but now, they are facing a lawsuit to stop the […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

AG Tong warns against potentially deceptive door hangers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong is warning residents against potentially deceptive door hangers that ask residents to provide water samples for testing. The door hangers have a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water,” a telephone number, and a plastic vial. The survey card asks residents to fill the vial with tap water for testing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Some Car Tax Bills Increase Despite Promised Relief

Major state tax cuts were supposed to mean relief for drivers, but not everyone is seeing lower car tax bills and some are getting hit with increases amid a rise in car values. “I thought that the car part of the tax was pretty steep,” said Michael LaRocque of Bristol....
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy