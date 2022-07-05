ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sakura to reopen in new Evergreen Walk location

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

SOUTH WINDSOR — Sakura Garden is set to open for customers Wednesday in its new 7,000-square-foot location in Evergreen Walk, next to Connecticut Mattress and Emerald City Smoothie.

The new site includes an outdoor patio dining area, as well as 10 hibachi stations and a sushi bar.

The restaurant’s move from its original location, on the north end of Evergreen Walk near Panera Bread and Costco, is part of a plan to construct a new 50,000-square-foot building for an incoming Whole Foods grocery store.

#Panera Bread#Whole Foods#Sushi#Emerald City#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Evergreen Walk#Connecticut Mattress#Costco
