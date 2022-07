POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary N. Aiken, 99, formally of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 1, 2022. Mary Wood Noel was born on October 22, 1922 in Roanoke Virginia. She was the youngest of six children to Vivian and Francis Noel. In 1943 she joined the US Navy Waves. She proudly served her country; after her honorable discharge in 1946, she married the love of her life, Rudolph Clifford Aiken.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO