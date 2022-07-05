ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These North Texas cities named among worst cities for recreation in U.S.

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July has come and gone. Hopefully, you were able to have a great holiday weekend. But if you were scratching your head when thinking...

David Russell
2d ago

This is what I have been telling people. Most North Texas cities are HORRIBLE for recreational activities, especially outdoors. Plus it's way too hot in the summer, even if their were more recreational opportunities

Texas Dad
2d ago

Those are old cities and the prevailing thought in them has been that outdoor exercise and recreation is to be done in parks or businesses designed for that e.g. gyms. Fortunately as more and more people view fitness and outdoor recreation as a part of a balanced life. We’re seeing a lot more people out on and off the pavement running, biking, hiking, SUPing etc. Now we just have to get those holdouts who still refuse to share the roads and sidewalks to be on board.

AHV Communities Announces New Built-For-Rent® Single-Family Home Community Coming to Mckinney, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX (July 6, 2022) – AHV Communities (AHV), the leader in Built-for-Rent® single-family (SFR) and attached home rental communities, today announced it will deliver a community of 157 single-family detached rental homes in McKinney, Texas. The company has acquired a 38-acre site for the community and ground-breaking and land development is expected to commence in early 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33

Study names Texas the most sustainable state in the nation in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is earning top marks in the United States for its pathway to sustainability. According to a new report from Site Selection Magazine, Texas is the most sustainable state in the nation and North Texas is one of the most sustainable metros in the country, ranking second overall (behind another Texas metro Austin, which ranked first overall).
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas, Oklahoma restaurants named among best fried chicken spots in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — When that fresh, hot plate of fried chicken you ordered hits the table and you can see the steam rise from the gorgeous, crispy piece of chicken alongside some absurdly good-looking sides it’s hard to resist the temptation to dig in without having a care in the world of the hurt your tongue and mouth are going to go through due to your impatience.
DALLAS, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

North Texas shelter Operation Kindness making vet access more affordable, accessible

DALLAS (KDAF) — An animal shelter in Carrollton is looking to help pet owners in South Dallas and rural parts of Texas get affordable access to veterinary services. Operation Kindness has launched a new Community Initiative program to help pet owners in ‘veterinary deserts’. Officials say ‘veterinary deserts’ leave pet owners without access to veterinary services due to a lack of community clinics, high costs of services and an inability to be transported outside of their immediate area.
DALLAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

State Fair of Texas Names Fried Food Semi-Finalists

The Texas Fair is back with the fried-food semi-finalists.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. After being held back by the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas is back in full swing. The State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards are sweet, savory, and super-strange. Dallas News reports that the dish getting the most attention is Deep Fried Buc-ee's, a sweet treat made with Beaver Nuggets. Barbecue is getting some of the spotlights as well, with brisket cheese sticks, brisket biscuits, and barbecue meats wrapped in egg rolls, then fried. There is also a variety of Cajun-inspired treats.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Best Hawaiian restaurants around Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever needed a new way of living, pick up the way of Hawaiian time, “We’ll get there when we get there.” That’s one of the bits comedian Gabriel Iglesias used in his special after spending time in Hawaii. Well,...
DALLAS, TX
