Monterey County, CA

Parents, teachers drive long hours to get Monterey County youth educated

By David Rodriguez, Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
3 days ago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C18hu_0gVF84v500

This story was produced through a partnership with CatchLight Local , CalMatters and the Salinas Californian.

At 6 a.m., the soft light hit a Soledad home. Parents could be heard getting their kids ready for the day.

Fred Segura works at his three daughters' school at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood. He's been a classified staff member since November 2020, primarily as the bus driver. He drives over 85 miles every day to work, where he also serves as a paraprofessional educator.

The Seguras are one of the many families who chose to enroll their children at the rural school district.

San Antonio Union School District serves roughly 150 students from transitional kindergarten (TK) through eighth grade. The rural school site is located about 25 miles from any services.

While schools across the state and locally have reported decreases, San Antonio School District experienced a jump in enrollment. Enrollment is up about 25% at San Antonio, compared to last school year, the highest in about five years, Superintendent Josh Van Norman said.

“My reason for enrolling my three daughters into San Antonio is because I was thrown back and admired the small community aspect that this school offers,” Fred said. “When I saw the students here at San Antonio interact with one another, it was reminiscent of when I went to school.”

Preserve the youth

During the pandemic, Fred worked off-campus. The distance from school held him back from having his children attend San Antonio Elementary School sooner.

Once he started to work directly on campus, he enrolled his daughters.

"It was our way to preserve our children's youth,” Fred said. "To keep them away from handheld technology for the majority of the day and allow them to interact with multiple cultures. Their grades have gone up, and there is much more attention to detail due to San Antonio being a smaller school.”

Paloma Segura is Fred's youngest daughter. She was excited to go to school after spending months learning from a computer screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFUqH_0gVF84v500

Paloma, 7, and Irma Segura, 8, started in San Antonio in August 2020, during distance learning. Paloma is a second grader and shares a classroom with her sister Irma, who is in the third grade. Almarissa, 14, is an eighth-grader who will soon attend Soledad High School.

"I found it easier to go back in person because going to school on zoom was hard," Irma said. "I had to meet with teachers in the morning and afternoon. Sometimes it would lag and I couldn't understand what was being said over the internet. It was hard because the teachers would cut out and I would be tardy sometimes."

Almarissa also talked about the challenges she faced during distance learning.

"It's hard for me to do this and learned without having a teacher in front of me," she said. "It's easier to understand when you have someone teaching you in person instead of through a computer... I like being able to engage in the classroom."

Miles and miles away from home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzgUb_0gVF84v500

San Antonio Elementary School is made up of nine teachers, with many commuting long distances for work. Science teacher and San Antonio's 'Teacher of the Year," Andrew Kim drives over 150 miles round trip to work at the school.

Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Soledad and Marina are some of the other cities teachers live in due to the lack of housing options in the Lockwood area.

However, the distance hasn't stopped parents from enrolling their children. The 25% increase accounts for 30 new students.

“This is exciting for us as a district. The current trend in California is declining enrollment down 2.6%, with Monterey County also showing a decline in enrollment down 2.2%," Van Norman said. "Enrollment shouldn’t be trending upwards simply because there are no increases in housing developments in the area."

The district comprises farms, ranches, mobile home parks, and Ft. Hunter Liggett's military base.

The 1.8% enrollment decline in statewide enrollment, on top of the 2.6% record drop in 2020-21, is a combined loss of 271,000 students since the onset of the pandemic. As of Census Day (Oct. 6, 2021), enrollment was 5.89 million students; five years ago, it was 6.23 million, according to EdSource.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9HD3_0gVF84v500

The district recently won the California School Board Association Golden Bell Award in the School Culture and Safety category.

Although this school is in a remote area, Van Norman attributes enrollment to the school’s academic success and the individual attention each student receives.

The average number of students per class at San Antonio is about 19; however, the primary grades have larger class sizes than the middle school classes.

“Parents choose where to send their children and we are extremely humbled that families have entrusted our district with educating their children,” Van Norman said. “There are many great schools and districts in Monterey County, some of which you might not know. Small school districts can make a large impact on a student's education.”

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Parents, teachers drive long hours to get Monterey County youth educated

