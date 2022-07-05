ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee salutes neighbors and neighborhoods for enriching community

By Special to the Chronicle
 3 days ago

Throughout Tallahassee, hundreds of vibrant, diverse neighborhoods make up who we are as a community.

Continuing a more than 40-year tradition of recognizing residents and neighborhoods that have gone above and beyond to further enhance and enrich the community, the City of Tallahassee held its annual Neighborhood Awards Program on June 23.

"The City of Tallahassee proudly celebrates neighborhoods and community servants who are active in strengthening our community," Mayor John E. Dailey said. "Our strong neighborhoods and engaged residents are what make Tallahassee so special. It is my honor to congratulate the winners and all the nominees for their efforts to bring about positive change."

The awards recognized neighborhoods located within the City limits for efforts undertaken in 2021. The call for nominees yielded applications that shone a light on the people, places and programs that add to Tallahassee's unique charm, strengthen individual neighborhoods and make our community an even better place to call home.

Below are this year's winners.


Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Awards

Outstanding Neighborhood of the Year recognizes a neighborhood or homeowners' association that has facilitated improvements in its community, kept neighbors actively engaged in community-building activities and/or led projects to build or enhance neighborhood cohesion. There are two categories for this award, and the winner in each received $500 to put toward a neighborhood project.

  • Small Neighborhood of the Year (fewer than 200 homes) - Historic College Terrace Neighborhood Association
  • Large Neighborhood of the Year (more than 200 homes) - SouthWood Residential Community Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7vP1_0gVF80OB00

Outstanding Neighbor of the Year is given to a resident or neighborhood leader who exemplifies the characteristics of leadership and service in making contributions to their community. For 2022, the Neighbor of the Year award was expanded to two categories:

  • Neighborhood Advocacy Award recognizes a neighborhood leader or resident who has advocated for programs, policies, projects and initiatives that positively affect Tallahassee's neighborhoods, whether for a single neighborhood or the entire community - Tommy Pipkin, Summerbrooke Property Owners Association
  • Neighborliness Award recognizes a neighborhood leader or resident who embodies a spirit of neighborliness, helping with efforts within or beyond their neighborhood that promote community, taking care of others and providing neighborhood/community services - (tie) Allen L. Hill, Historic College Terrace Neighborhood Association, and Octavio Miranda, Greater Apalachee Ridge Neighborhood Association

Best Neighborhood Program of the Year recognizes neighborhood and homeowners' associations that have facilitated projects that improved the social aspects of a neighborhood and/or the physical aspects of a neighborhood.

  • Best Physical Neighborhood Improvement recognizes a project focused on enhancing the physical aspects of a neighborhood (parks, lighting, litter control, housing improvements, etc.) - Summerbrooke Property Owners Association
  • Best Social Neighborhood Improvement recognizes a project focused on enhancing the social or cultural aspects of a neighborhood (safety, youth and/or senior program, programs that foster teamwork, etc.) - (tie) Summerbrooke Property Owners Association and SouthWood Residential Community Association
  • Best Neighborhood Communication (new for 2022) highlights excellence and creativity in neighborhood-oriented publications and/or other neighborhood communication outreach activities. It recognizes neighborhood groups that are diligent about notifying residents and/or promoting their organization and communication with members via printed materials and/or social media. - Historic College Terrace Neighborhood Association

Local State Farm Agent Gayla Parks provided co-sponsorship support for this year's awards program.

For more information about the City's Neighborhood Awards Program and available neighborhood resources, visit Talgov.com/Neighborhoods.

