Learn about the Peoria bus routes

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago
Did you know that several fixed bus routes service Peoria?

Peoria’s Transit Division oversees all public transit services, including the bus service, Dial-a-Ride and Americans with Disabilities service, travel reduction and clean air programs, and the POGO Destinations local bus route.

The following information is for bus services:

• There are five bus routes serving Peoria that provide connections to locations throughout the Valley: Route 83 (83rd Ave.), Route 138 (Thunderbird Rd.), Route 106 (Peoria Ave.), Route 67 (67th Ave.), and Route 170 (Bell Rd.).

• Bus fares are cheaper than a gallon of gas. A full day pass is $4 and one ride is $2. Discounts of 50% are available to seniors ages 65 and older, youth ages 6-18, and persons with a disability or having a Medicare card. Children five years old and younger ride free.

• Help planning your trip is just an app away. Download the Valley Metro app at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R513PfIh8fU. • All buses provide accessibility through a lift or ramp and wheelchair tie-down and priority seating for persons with disabilities.

• Take your bike with you. All buses have bicycle racks.

