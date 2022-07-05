ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Boater access restricted under Mathers Bridge swing bridge because of mechanical problems

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
 3 days ago

The aging and mechanically challenged Mathers Bridge over the Banana River has experienced more problems, resulting in a decision by Brevard County officials that will prevent many boaters from passing under the bridge.

The 700-foot-long, low-level, swing-span bridge — which first opened in 1927 — connects South Tropical Trail on the southern end of Merritt Island to the western end of Banana River Drive in Indian Harbour Beach.

The latest mechanical issues involve actuators used in opening and closing the bridge. The bridge has four actuators, and all four are required to operate the bridge to allow boaters to pass.

As a result of the mechanical issue, Brevard County officials have decided to keep the bridge open to motorists and to pedestrians.

But they said the county-maintained bridge will not be swung open to allow boats to pass underneath the bridge. Smaller boats still will be able to pass under the bridge — if they are small enough to pass underneath without the bridge opening. The clearance under the bridge is about 6 feet, but that depends on the tides.

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said, when it is fully operational, the Mathers Bridge opens and closes as many as 800 times a month to allow taller boats to navigate along the Banana River.

Walker said the bridge closed to boating traffic at 4 p.m. Sunday, and will be closed until further notice. He said the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified of the decision.

That decision was made after county public works and public safety officials met at the site to discuss options, repairs and safety concerns expressed by residents, related to bridge access to the area for emergency responders.

Walker said the county will continue evaluating mechanical repairs and any other actions that can be taken to help those who navigate under or across the bridge.

For part of the weekend, the bridge was closed to vehicular traffic. But that no longer is the case.

Brevard County Public Works Director Marc Bernath said the Mathers Bridge has four actuators — one at each corner. Only opposite corners are interchangeable.

He said the county has had a series of recent issues with the Mathers Bridge actuators.

Three of the actuators have failed. Two actuators have been rehabbed, including rewinding of one motor.

"We are working to rehab the remaining two actuators that haven’t been rehabbed, and three motors concurrently this time around, as it's clear to us that the fourth is bound to fail soon," Bernath said.

The first actuator was shipped in October to Pennsylvania at the manufacturer’s U.S. factory. At the time, the company rehabbed the actuator, but the motor was determined to be in good condition, and, in the interest of time, the company didn’t rewind it.

The second actuator failed in early June. By that point, the county's service contractor found a shop in Bradenton to perform the rehab.

"The bridge was put back in service on June 29, and then the third actuator failed several days later, on July 2," Bernath said.

He said it takes five to six months to build a new actuator.

"The original manufacturer is out of Germany," Bernath said. "We ordered and received one, but it does not fit. We are currently working with them to replace. Our goal is to have four new actuators and two spares — one for each configuration. But we must first get the issue straightened out on the first one."

There have been several previous issues with the bridge during the past year, resulting in either access underneath the bridge area being closed to boaters, or the bridge being closed to motorists, forcing a detour to the Pineda Causeway.

In January 2017, the county's Public Works Department requested that the Coast Guard consider allowing Mathers Bridge to not open for boating vessels, except every 30 minutes on the hour and half-hour. The county requested this action to reduce traffic delays caused by the numerous openings of the bridge, as well as to reduce wear and tear on the bridge operating mechanisms.

As a result of numerous comments received at the time both for and against the proposed rule, the Coast Guard tested the proposed schedule change to determine whether a permanent change was appropriate to better balance the needs of maritime and vehicle traffic.

During a period from Feb. 5, 2018, to Aug. 4, 2018, the bridge was open for vessels requesting passage on the hour and half-hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays and all federal holidays, 24 hours a day, the bridge was open for vessels on the hour and half-hour. At all other times, the bridge was open on signal, if at least two hours’ notice was given, but only for emergencies.

Following the test, however, the operational schedule reverted back to the on-demand basis.

Last November, the County Commission unanimously approved a proposal from County Commissioner Curt Smith to ask the Coast Guard for permission to allow boaters to pass the bridge only on a specific schedule, rather than whenever they want.

But Walker said the county has not receive a decision on that request.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Boater access restricted under Mathers Bridge swing bridge because of mechanical problems

hometownnewsvolusia.com

More warehousing, more houses, just more in Daytona

Many area residents are not aware that one of the biggest development projects in Volusia County has been in the works since 2014. It's coming to the corner of U.S. 92 and Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach. It’s going to be big, 893,000 square feet of warehousing, cold storage and retail space big.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Railroad crossing at Sarno Rd. in Melbourne closed until July 29 businesses remain open

Orlando, Fla. (July 7, 2022) – The Sarno Rd. railroad crossing in Melbourne, FL will remain closed until 7 p.m., Friday, July 29 as Brightline completes upgrade work as part of the Orlando extension project. The crossing work has been extended due to relocation of utilities in the work zone, including two water mains and one forced main sewer line. The City of Melbourne is completing the relocation. Businesses along Sarno Rd. remain open.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – If you plan on hitting the beach anytime soon, you might be met by a bad smell and sand covered in brown seaweed. Researchers said the seaweed, called sargassum, is coming in record numbers this year to Central Florida’s coast and unfortunately, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
ORLANDO, FL
keysweekly.com

FWC ISSUES SEVERAL CITATIONS DURING PATROLS OF SANCTUARY PRESERVATION AREAS

A host of citations and one arrest were made during a patrol of several Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPA) in the Upper Keys last weekend. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers in plain clothes conducted patrols in the federal waters. On June 24, officers on patrol in the French Reef SPA off Key Largo noticed and cited a Texas man for fishing inside the SPA and possessing an undersized mahi.
KEY LARGO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Patrick Space Force Base Maintenance Squadron Phase and Letter Checks Keep Aircraft Mission Ready

BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA – The aircraft that carry out the 920th Rescue Wing’s mission of rescuing isolated personnel take on various levels of wear and tear, and after hundreds of hours of flying they require intensive maintenance known as letter checks, or phases, which the 920th Maintenance Squadron provides throughout the fiscal year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
