Husband-wife tandem from Brighton sets 5K records at Hungry Duck Run

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

The husband-wife duo of Ian and Sarah Boyle set course records Monday in the Hungry Duck Run five-kilometer road race in Brighton.

Ian Boyle, a former Pinckney and Michigan State University runner, was first overall out of 342 finishers in 15 minutes, 29 seconds. He broke the mark of 15:34 set by Brighton’s Chip Osborne in 2018.

Runner-up Tyler Partridge, a former Brighton runner, was second in 15:48, the third-fastest time in race history.

Sarah Boyle, who also ran at MSU, covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:48 to break the women’s record of 17:56 set by Erin Webster of Dearborn in 2015. Boyle and Webster are the only two women to break 18 minutes in the 15-year history of the race.

In the half marathon, Sam Parlette of White Lake won for the third time in the last four races with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 2 seconds. He dropped considerable time from his winning performances in 2018 (1:18:36) and 2019 (1:15:59).

Defending champion Ryan Rau, 41, of Brighton took second out of 123 finishers in 1:12:45. Rau’s time easily eclipsed the masters record of 1:16:49 set by Brighton’s Jordan Desilets last year.

A 10K was added this year, which helped the event grow from 479 finishers last year to 567 this year.

Joshua Johnson of Howell took first in 35:29. Amber Dermyre of Ferndale was the first woman in 39:34.

Hungry Duck Run

HALF MARATHON

(123 finishers)

Top 3: 1. Sam Parlette, White Lake, 1:12:02; 2. Ryan Rau, Brighton, 1:12:45; 3. Eric Rice, Mason, 1:19:17.

Top 3 women: 1. Amanda Blaesser, Plymouth, 1:28:35; 2. Amy Natalini, Xenia, Ohio, 1:35:51; 3. Jessica DelCorvo, Howell, 1:36:32.

Masters: Men, Ryan Rau, Brighton, 1:12:45. Women, Amy Natalini, Xenia, Ohio, 1:35:51.

Male age-group winners

15-19: Eric Rice, Mason, 1:19:20; 20-24: Ryan Kachnowski, Wixom, 1:30:15; 25-29: Mitchell Isacs, Fort Myers, Fla., 1:57:02; 30-34: Lonnie Smith, Wixom, 1:44:30; 35-39: Mike Andersen, Brighton, 1:23:19; 40-44: Nick Odaemus, Farmington Hills, 1:20:33; 45-49: Scott Kennell, Westland, 1:35:12; 50-54: Ewen Nicol, Ann Arbor, 1:32:00; 55-59: Bjorn Soderstrom, Commerce Twp., 1:34:52; 60-64: Rick Armes, Livonia, 1:49:59; 65-69: Graham Astley, Brighton, 1:53:53.

Female age-group winners

15-19: Sarah Bridenstine, Rochester, 1:46:02; 20-24: Lauren Bolte, Ann Arbor, 2:04:02; 25-29: Mackenzie Frasso, Chicago, 1:39:28; 30-34: Steffi Ramirez, Ann Arbor, 1:43:34; 35-39: Jessica DelCorvo, Howell, 1:36:32; 40-44: Daneille Fowler, Avoca, 1:39:19; 45-49: Jeannie Jachman, Redford, 2:14:58; 50-54: Kristin Kachnowski, Wixom, 1:45:12; 55-59: Lori Lynn Short, Alexandria, Ala., 1:57:41; 60-64: Kerry Hincka, Brighton, 2:07:20; 65-69: Cynthia Holman, Green Cove Springs, Fla., 3:07:31.

10-KILOMETER RUN

(102 finishers)

Top 3: 1. Joshua Johnson, Howell, 35:29; 2. Nick Gapp, Highland, 36:28; 3. Amber Dermyre, Ferndale, 39:34.

Top 3 women: 1. Amber Dermyre, Ferndale, 39:34; 2. Carol House, Brighton, 46:09; 3. Jillian Gray, Howell, 50:16.

Masters: Men, Nathan Judd, Brighton, 50:24. Women, Carol House, Brighton, 46:09

Male age-group winners

14-under: Allan Barrantes, Whitmore Lake, 1:00:44; 20-24: Michael Bonomo, Brighton, 41:56; 25-29: Nick Gapp, Highland, 36:28; 30-34: Robert Blaesser, Canton, 46:54; 35-39: Kirk Hale, Brighton, 52:16; 40-44: Thomas Steed, Canton, 53:34; 45-49: Jose Carlos Zavala Jurado, Brighton, 50:34; 50-54: Gregory Bock, Farmington, 52:39; 55-59: Bob Skrobot, Howell, 58:59; 60-64: Steve Broda, Northville, 53:29; 65-69: Irv Karwick, Pinckney, 1:03:00; 70-over: Thomas Claflin, Brighton, 52:37.

Female age-group winners

15-19: Emily Pfaff, Brighton, 57:59; 20-24: Jillian Gray, Howell, 50:16; 25-29: Bianca Thiels, Johannesburg, S. Africa, 52:10; 30-34: Emily Bertsche, Ann Arbor, 55:40; 35-39: Nancy Kessler, New Hudson, 55:30; 40-44: Inga Hofer, Whitmore Lake, 52:36; 45-49: Kristin Schuster, Brighton, 1:04:32; 50-54: Cathy Markham, Brighton, 52:52; 55-59: Mary Daugherty, Brighton, 1:06:34; 60-64: Diane Mattson, Brighton, 54:44; 65-69: Christelle Ross, Brighton, 1:06:09; 70-over: Chris Lezotte, Ann Arbor, 1:04:34.

5-KILOMETER RUN

(342 finishers)

Top 3: 1. Ian Boyle, Brighton, 15:29; 2. Tyler Partridge, West Bloomfield, 15:48; 3. Mark Borek, Hamburg, 15:58.

Top 3 women: 1. Sarah Boyle, Brighton, 17:50; 2. Catherine Ihrke, Homer Glen, Ill., 20:41; 3. Sienna Klemmer, South Lyon, 21:31.

Masters: Men, Andrew Behnke, Linden, 18:04. Women, Jean Seward, Okemos, 23:44.

Male age-group winners

14-under: Kyle O’Rourke, Highland, 16:29; 15-19: Eric Berg, Utica, 16:26; 20-24: Mark Borek, Hamburg, 15:58; 25-29: Tyler Partridge, West Bloomfield, 15:48; 30-34: Benjamin Watson, Lake Orion, 19:44; 35-39: Dan Vaughn, Milford, 20:33; 40-44: Bobby Klemmer, South Lyon, 18:26; 45-49: Jonathan Curry, Wixom, 23:54; 50-54: Brendan Flaherty, Southfield, 26:36; 55-59: Kevin Kistulenetz, Berkley, 20:36; 60-64: Matt Bedford, South Lyon, 22:35; 65-69: Larry Shock, Brighton, 29:47; 70-over: Lee Mamola, Novi, 26:29.

Female age-group winners

14-under: Sienna Klemmer, South Lyon, 21:28; 15-19: Catherine Ihrke, Homer Glen, Ill., 20:41; 20-24: Rachel O’Rourke, Highland, 25:47; 25-29: Dani Roskens, South Lyon, 23:09; 30-34: Jerri Morgan, Brighton, 23:04; 35-39: Alissa Herron, Howell, 22:44; 40-44: Deanna Radcliffe, Brighton, 27:14; 45-49: Julie Klein, Fowlerville, 26:00; 50-54: Kathleen Campbell, Howell, 28:06; 55-59: Julie Bedford, South Lyon, 25:04; 60-64: Hiromi Potter, Okemos, 24:09; 65-69: Lynn Stanfield, Brighton, 24:38; 70-over: Dianne Stevenson, Highland, 37:27.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Husband-wife tandem from Brighton sets 5K records at Hungry Duck Run

