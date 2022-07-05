ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey's Bromley earns MHSSCA first team All-State honors

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxjCa_0gVF7tsO00

LANSING — When area softball pitchers pictured a player they didn’t want to see starring back at them from the plate this season, they likely had Kenzie Bromley on their mind.

With great reason too, as the Petoskey senior made pitchers pay throughout the 2022 season.

With school records set in batting average and on-base-percentage, Bromley was simply a nightmare to get out and now she’s also a first team Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State selection.

Bromley was selected to the first team in Division 2 and as the lone area athlete to earn softball honors this season, in which she finished with a .622 average, .674 OBP, 30 RBIs and eight home runs.

She also had nine doubles, five triples, scored 34 runs and struck out just twice in 74 at-bats.

Selected as a first baseman to the team, Bromley’s primary positon is shortstop, though she played at first during the season while working her way back from an injury that kept her out of nine games.

The junior committed to Kent State University earlier this year.

Also within Division 2, Gaylord softball came away with a few players earning honors, including Jayden Jones and Alexis Kozlowski on the first team, as well as Taylor Moeggenberg within honorable mention.

Others around Northern Michigan that were named All-State included: Leslie Hamilton, Kingsley; Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis; Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes; Olivia Mikowski, Glen Lake; Kaitlin Nowicki, Rogers City; Megan Postma, Rudyard; Kinzee Stockdale, Frankfort; Nicole Barbeau, Hillman; Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston; Brooklyn Orr, Rogers City; Taylor Larson, Onaway; and Madison Brown, Pellston.

Academic All-State honors were also handed out, with Petoskey’s Brooke Bixby, Katelyn Wodek, Raija Gross and Laira Novenske, all seniors, earning individual recognition.

Also earning academic honors was Melanie Loviska of Boyne City, while Petoskey and Boyne City each earned team academic honors.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey's Bromley earns MHSSCA first team All-State honors

Comments / 0

 

