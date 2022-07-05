ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix golfers pull in MHSGCA All-State, Academic honors

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — After the kind of season the Charlevoix boys’ golf team put together, some postseason recognition was bound to come.

When the Michigan High School Golf Coaches Association recently released its collection of All-State and Academic All-State honors, the Rayders raked it in.

Both Sam Pletcher and Hudson Vollmer earned MHSGCA first team All-State after closing the year within the top 13 in Division 4.

Pletcher, a junior, carded an 80-76–158 at the state finals, while Vollmer, a sophomore, shot 82-76–158.

The Rayders also had Jack Gaffney earn individual Academic All-State honors and Charlevoix was also named Academic All-State as a team in Division 4.

Team members also included Emmett Bergmann, Henry Herzog and Joshua Schultz.

The Rayders finished fifth overall in Division 4 with a finals round of 342-327–669.

Also earning MHSGCA All-State out of Northern Michigan included: Shea Harmeson, Traverse City Central; Harry Chipman, Cadillac; Kole Putnam, Gaylord; Joshua Lavely, Elk Rapids; Tommy Puetz, Traverse City St. Francis; David Ansley, Traverse City St. Francis; Josh Slocum, Traverse City St. Francis; Michael Houtteman, Glen Lake; Blake O’Connor, Glen Lake; and Nathan Schaub, Suttons Bay.

