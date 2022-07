Next week’s fishing report will be available on Thursday, July 14. All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license. Lake Erie: Walleye fishing was slow. Anglers were going to the same places with the same gear and only about half were coming back successful with full limits with the other half getting half limits or less. Anglers that were getting them were still going three miles straight out from Fermi in 19 to 21 feet using suspended crawler harnesses off the bottom about four feet. Pink and silver, and reds remained good colors for the harness blades. Another spot that showed a bit of promise was four and a half miles out from Luna Pier where walleye were hitting on purple or orange flicker shad lures. A few anglers were targeting yellow perch with mild to low success using minnow rigs in about 15 feet of water. Bass fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was good on artificial lure bass rigs closer to shore.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO