ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett top Heisman Trophy candidate for Georgia, needs strong run game

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUyld_0gVF6COi00
Stetson Bennett Georgia during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS —Kirby Smart doubled down on his quarterback room when Arch Manning jilted his championship program, choosing a shaky 5-7 Texas over the Bulldogs in a recent commitment.

Smart’s comments illustrate just how much confidence and belief he has in returning starter Stetson Bennett, who will be asked to carry the team more than ever before after 15 UGA players were selected in the NFL draft.

This current Georgia quarterback group, Smart said, is the best he’s ever had top to bottom.

Better than groups with:

• Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm

• Jake Fromm and Justin Fields

• Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett

• JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Phil Steele has high expectations for UGA

Phil Steele, the longtime college football expert, has high expectations for both UGA and the SEC this season. Steele predicted this week that the College Football Playoff yet again will have two SEC teams of the four invitees. One of those teams is No. 1-ranked Alabama, while the other one is UGA, which may surprise some, considering the exodus of Bulldogs to the NFL.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: 5-star TE Landen Thomas Commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Todd Hartley does it again. One of the top recruiters in the country, Todd Hartley just doesn’t miss when it comes to recruiting tight ends. He got his top target in 2020 (Darnell Washington), 2021 (Brock Bowers), 2022 (Oscar Delp), and has three current commitments in the 2023 class.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Top GPA at UGA? Cross Country

Fourteen University of Georgia sports teams earned a semester team grade point average of over 3.0 for the Spring 2022. The UGA men’s and women’s cross country teams earned the highest GPA among all sports throughout the semester. The men’s cross country team earned a 3.33 GPA, followed...
ATHENS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

1999 State Championship quarterback Clayton Matthews mourned by Oconee

Clayton Matthews, who helped lead the Oconee County High School football program to a 15-0 season and win the 1999 State Championship, died unexpectedly in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, June 19. He was 40, and the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. As the starting quarterback for...
OCONEE, GA
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Justin Fields
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Smart#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee woman hired as YWCO director

Oconee County resident Ginny Huff has recently been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Young Women’s Christian Organization in Athens. The YWCO offers a wide range of recreation activities for men and women, fitness classes, swim lessons and after-school and summer camp experiences. Membership is currently about 2,800 people. The organization owns 22 acres of land on Hog Mountain Road in Oconee County for a possible future site.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

24-year-old Georgia man sentenced in Jan. 6 riot case

ATLANTA — A 24-year-old Georgia man will spend the next 12 months on probation, with the first two months to be served on home confinement while wearing a monitoring device for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy