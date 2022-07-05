Stetson Bennett top Heisman Trophy candidate for Georgia, needs strong run game

Stetson Bennett Georgia during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS —Kirby Smart doubled down on his quarterback room when Arch Manning jilted his championship program, choosing a shaky 5-7 Texas over the Bulldogs in a recent commitment.

Smart’s comments illustrate just how much confidence and belief he has in returning starter Stetson Bennett, who will be asked to carry the team more than ever before after 15 UGA players were selected in the NFL draft.

This current Georgia quarterback group, Smart said, is the best he’s ever had top to bottom.

Better than groups with:

• Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm

• Jake Fromm and Justin Fields

• Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett

• JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett

©2022 Cox Media Group